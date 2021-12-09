Phased Booster Rollout Is Underway

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Ministry of Health and Wellness as of yesterday rolled out the first phase of its COVID-19 booster shot campaign, meaning people 60 and older can now receive a third jab, according to Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville.

The first phase is for people 60 and older who received Pfizer or AstraZeneca second doses six months ago and the Johnson & Johnson one-shot jab two months ago.

The announcement came as the minister also announced The Bahamas would remove travel restrictions on African countries imposed last month after the Omicron variant was identified there. Dr Darville said the decision to remove the restrictions on the African nations came due to the “pervasiveness of the Omicron variant” and its purported milder nature.

The second phase of the booster campaign will include health workers and the armed forces.

The campaign was rolled out as officials continue to target achieving 200,000 fully vaccinated people by year’s end.

A meeting was also planned yesterday to finalise new testing protocols aimed at mitigating the importation of the COVID-19 into the country, Dr Darville said.

“Last week, there were some 3,300 vaccine doses administered at our vaccination centres,” the Tall Pines MP said at Parliament yesterday. “These numbers reflect a slow trend of persons seeking to be vaccinated for the first time.

“We are happy to advise this morning (yesterday) that beginning today, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will be offered as booster doses.

“The booster dose will be administered to those who received Pfizer or AstraZeneca, six months after the second dose, and Johnson & Johnson two months after the initial dose.

“The first phase of the booster shot rollout will be for persons 60 years and older, thank God, who are fully vaccinated, and the second phase will include healthcare providers, front-line workers, uniform branch personnel followed by all eligible citizens and residents over the age of 18 years.

“This is great news Bahamas and we encourage everybody who qualifies to capitalise on this vaccine opportunity.”

He noted the country’s low virus infection numbers and hospitalisations, adding people should not let their guards down.

Despite this positive turn of events, the minister said officials remained concerned about the number of deaths due to the virus.

“As we ramp up our vaccination efforts, we remain hopeful that we will reach our projected target of 200,000 vaccinated Bahamians and residents by the end of the year. The increased vaccination of our citizens (and) residents will certainly reduce the severity of the impact of the virus and make it easier for us to keep our economy open and enable us to continue our lives with some degree of normalcy.

“As of yesterday, December 7, 2021, there were 13 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in The Bahamas to 22,859. Currently, there are 14 COVID-19 patients in the hospital in New Providence and unfortunately, two persons remain in intensive care in Nassau.

“I am happy to report that there were no cases of COVID-19 hospitalisations on Grand Bahama. These numbers that I speak about are some of the lowest that we have seen all year.

“Another encouraging sign is that the test positivity rate has been trending below the five percent benchmark set in place by the World Health Organisation.

“But what remains a great concern for all of us in the forefront is the number of deaths now pegged at 705 and an additional 36 deaths under investigation.”

He continued: “With a total of 322 active cases recorded across the country, the pandemic continues to impact our healthcare system.

The new Omicron variant labelled by the World Health Organization as being more transmissible than the Delta variant has already spread to some 40 countries around the world and is moving closer and closer to our shores.

“Given the pervasiveness of the Omicron variant, and the purported milder nature, The Bahamas will remove associated travel restrictions imposed on African countries last weekend.

“Having said that, we cannot afford to let our guard down and active discussions are ongoing with our partners at the Ministry of Tourism, Aviation Investments, in order for us to strengthen our travel requirements for entry into the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

Additionally, in anticipation of a fourth COVID-19 wave, Dr Darville said plans were in the works to strengthen the capacity to manage patients.

This will be done through the recruitment of additional healthcare workers and the introduction of medicines to prevent persons positive with COVID from being hospitalised.

Officials also plan to increase the number of contact tracers and continue the free testing pilot programmes in communities with outbreaks while software solutions are being tested before rolling out free COVID-19 testing across the country early next year.