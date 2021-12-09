Three Primary Schools Likely Not Ready For January 11

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THREE public primary schools will likely not be ready for students when hybrid instruction with face-to-face learning resumes on January 11.

According to Education, Technical and Vocational Training Minister Glenys Hanna Martin yesterday, these schools include: Sybil Strachan Primary, CW Sawyer Primary and Ridgeland Primary School.

However, education officials are working along with the Ministry of Works to identify alternative locations for students of those schools to participate when schools open next year.

The ministry is also awaiting the results of an analysis from a survey on learning deficits due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The minister said once this is received next week, her ministry will better know how to formulate strategies moving forward.

“I am advised that at least three public schools will likely not be ready and I will speak further to that at another time because the Ministry of Works is working with the Ministry of Education to see how the work can be accelerated,” Mrs Hanna Martin said.

“Those three schools will be challenged to be open in January, but I will update the nation further on that.

“If those schools are not ready, the Ministry of Works is completing the identification of alternate locations for face-to-face learning for those schools. So, we expect those children if those schools are not ready to still participate in face-to-face in person learning on the 11th of January.”

She said although there will be no end-of-term examinations this year, grades attained this term will be taken into account into scores next year.

“This is merely a deferment and the grades attained will be fully integrated and accounted for in the assessments reports when they are issued next term,” the minister told Parliament yesterday