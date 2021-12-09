White May Stand For Deputy Role

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

ST Anne’s MP Adrian White says he is considering running for deputy leader of the Free National Movement.

The FNM, which elected Marco City MP Michael Pintard as its leader at a one-day convention in late November, will host a convention in February 2022 to elect people for a range of other posts, including deputy leader and chairman of the party.

FNM insiders say St Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright is one of the favourites for the deputy leader position. Mr Cartwright has not yet publicly announced if he is running for the post, though he has previously said he is considering it.

Some in the party believe the Davis administration’s revelations about contracts awarded by the Beaches & Parks Authority under his tenure could damage his pathway, but it is not clear if he has suffered internally from the matter.

Mr White, a first-time parliamentarian and leader of opposition business in the House of Assembly, said yesterday: “There are some good leaders in the Senate and the House and also within the executive council within the party. I definitely will be willing to serve if there is a need and if it seems that is in the best interest of the party.”

Mr White said he probably won’t make a final decision until about December 20.

“I want to consider everything and make a decision,” he said. “I just want what’s best for the party.”

He said some in the FNM have pushed him to vie for the role.

“I appreciate members when they make that suggestion to me,” he said. “I take that as encouragement about the work I’ve been doing so far in the House and the party. I’m happy people would consider me for deputy leader, it says I’m doing the right thing.”