$25k Prize To Break Vaccine Hesitancy

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PEOPLE who receive their first vaccination shot between December 13 and December 31 will be eligible to win a $25,000 cash prize.

Ed Fields, co-chair of the National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee, announced yesterday that this is an effort to increase vaccination numbers.

The government is teaming up with the Fox Foundation to provide the prizes. People who get their first dose during the period may also be among 50 people chosen in each of the three weeks to receive $500 cash prizes.

“We are really trying to focus on getting 200,000 people vaccinated before the end of the year,” Mr Fields said at a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister.

“We’re at about 150k now which means that we have a big push but we think we can do it. If we do it that means that we’ve arrived at about 60 percent of the eligible population for vaccination, somewhere between 50 and 60 percent, which is a huge undertaking given the fact that the United States is right now stuck on about 59/60 percent so if we can get to that level we’re gonna be right up there with the big boys.

“We’ve gotten to the point where, how do I say this diplomatically, we are deep into the hesitancy pool of individuals for various reasons and so we have to determine how we can incentivise best those who are sitting on the fence.”

Cash prizes will not depend on which vaccine people take.

Adrianna Fox, co-founder of the Fox Foundation, said: “Every week we will do a digital drawing of those persons who took their first shot and those results will be posted on ILTV channel on Saturday. So every Saturday we will do a digital drawing. Every week, 50 persons will win $500. . .”

She said at the end of the third week, everyone who took a shot during the three weeks will be entered into a draw and eligible to win the $25,000 prize.