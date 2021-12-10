$25k Prize To Break Vaccine Hesitancy

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
PEOPLE who receive their first vaccination shot between December 13 and December 31 will be eligible to win a $25,000 cash prize.
Ed Fields, co-chair of the National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee, announced yesterday that this is an effort to increase vaccination numbers.
The government is teaming up with the Fox Foundation to provide the prizes. People who get their first dose during the period may also be among 50 people chosen in each of the three weeks to receive $500 cash prizes.
“We are really trying to focus on getting 200,000 people vaccinated before the end of the year,” Mr Fields said at a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister.
“We’re at about 150k now which means that we have a big push but we think we can do it. If we do it that means that we’ve arrived at about 60 percent of the eligible population for vaccination, somewhere between 50 and 60 percent, which is a huge undertaking given the fact that the United States is right now stuck on about 59/60 percent so if we can get to that level we’re gonna be right up there with the big boys.
“We’ve gotten to the point where, how do I say this diplomatically, we are deep into the hesitancy pool of individuals for various reasons and so we have to determine how we can incentivise best those who are sitting on the fence.”
Cash prizes will not depend on which vaccine people take.
Adrianna Fox, co-founder of the Fox Foundation, said: “Every week we will do a digital drawing of those persons who took their first shot and those results will be posted on ILTV channel on Saturday. So every Saturday we will do a digital drawing. Every week, 50 persons will win $500. . .”
She said at the end of the third week, everyone who took a shot during the three weeks will be entered into a draw and eligible to win the $25,000 prize.
Comments
Dawes 2 hours, 30 minutes ago
So all those who got vaccinated from the start aren't eligible. Sums up most things over here, if you do the thing you are meant to (or Government wants you to) on time you stand to lose out. Oh well.
ohdrap4 1 hour, 7 minutes ago
Private prize so they give to whom they want.
In tHe US, they jabbed primary school boys in exchange for pizza and not telling their parents.
bahamianson 2 hours, 26 minutes ago
the government is teaming up with the fox foundation. This will always be a bitter pill to swallow irregardless of Fox , sebas and Flowers trying to " make it right", after engaging in an activity that the law apparently deem illegal. Now , they are constantly trying to make it right by buying the citizens. heck, imagine if i go to a foreign country , steal 400 million dollars, return to the Bahamas, and donate to every charitable organization yearly. after the democratic process, which we paid almost 2 million for was completed, the PLP ignored our request. If this were another country all in government at the time would have to pay for that act whether lawfully or politically. Obviously, bahamians are of a different breed because no one pays for anything in this country, just look at the carnival debacle presently .
