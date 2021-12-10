Crisis Centre Calls For Govt To Create Sex Offences Court

THE Bahamas Crisis Centre said it hopes the government follows through on the creation of a sexual offences court, noting that it has been calling for the establishment of such a court for years.

In a press release issued yesterday, the Crisis Centre noted the recent revelation that 66 percent of reported sexual offence cases reported over a period of years are unsolved. It added that the revelation by the Director of Public Prosecutions that 30 percent of sexual offences complaints are withdrawn “shines a bright light on the failure of our criminal justice system, and the challenges facing victims of sexual assault, which can impact their reluctance to report these offences.”

The group said: “Many victims of sexual assault struggle with the decision to report as a result of the perceived failure of the justice system to ensure accountability of perpetrators.

“A specially assigned court has the potential to address these concerns and the impunity of perpetrators. Critical to the success of this court is not only the resourcing of that court, but also the ancillary services that would be required.

“These services are critical to the ability of the court to respond to these matters and deal with these cases in a timelier manner. This court will interrupt the re-traumatisation of survivors of sexual violence that so often occurs in the present system.

“Survivors of sexual assault need to see and know that they live in a country that condemns sexual violence and will ensure justice. It is hoped that this initiative would provide and highlight the importance of the establishment of a forensic laboratory that would enable the analysis of rape kits and other evidence to be addressed in a timely fashion.”

The Crisis Centre said it looks forward to the government resourcing this initiative so that it can have a meaningful impact and energise victims to regain their confidence in a justice system that is survivor friendly.

The Bahamas Crisis Centre said it is ready to assist in any way to ensure the success of this court.