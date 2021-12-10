Hospital To Start ‘Phased Return’ To Normal Services

PRINCESS Margaret Hospital will start a phased return to normal services amidst the current COVID- 19 environment.

It will begin the shift to a hybrid model of care providing for more face-to-face appointments supported by virtual appointments, which began December 6 and continues into January 2022.

The following specialty clinics have employed a hybrid arrangement of face-to-face and virtual appointments: medical clinic; surgical clinic; orthopaedic clinic; infectious disease clinic; chest clinic; and the gynaecology clinic.

Patients requiring appointments to these specialty clinics should e-mail a copy of the referral or discharge letter to appointments@pmh. phabahamas.org or they can send via WhatsApp, a clear copy of the referral or discharge letter to telephone number (242) 808-9972.

Or they may directly contact the PMH Registration and Scheduling Unit by telephone at (242) 808-9972 for further assistance.

The pharmacy will resume normal hours of operation, 8am to 11pm daily for inpatient services and Monday to Saturday 8am to 4pm for outpatient services as of January 2022. PMH’s pharmacy continues to offer online refill service for chronic medications via its WhatsApp option at (242) 424-3642.

Dentistry and mammography services will operate by referral appointment only as of January 2022.

The blood bank resumes normal hours of operation Monday to Friday from 8am to 4.30pm and on Saturdays from 9am to 3.30pm. Blood bank services are closed on Sundays and holidays.

Ophthalmology services resume regular hours of operation Monday to Friday from 8am to 8pm. PMH morgue services continue with normal hours of operation, Monday to Friday from 9am to 1pm.

The Family Medicine – Agape Clinic will transition hours of operation to 8am to 8pm as of January 1, 2022. Phlebotomy services at Agape Clinic have resumed.