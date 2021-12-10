Humane Society Holds Adoptathon

THE Bahamas Humane Society is having a three-day “adoptathon” for cats and dogs this month to help relieve the “overwhelmed” facility.

The adoptions will only take place today to Sunday from 11am to 3pm. The prices for cats are $12.50; dogs $20; puppies $50 and kittens $35.

Interested people are asked to fill out adoption forms prior to the event, which can be accessed at https://www.bahamashumane.org/how-to-adopt/.

BHS General Manager Percy Grant said pre-approval is needed – nothing is going to happen on the days of the adoption event.

“Of course cats are something that you come in and there’s an interview….but when it comes down to dogs we have to go through a check and everything has to be in place: fenced-in yard…and a dog house in place or a place on the property that the dog can get out of the rain or some shelter,” he told The Tribune yesterday.

He said the facility is overwhelmed due to the number of animals being dumped on its doorsteps daily.

“It’s an everyday thing. As much as we can get out this weekend, whatever we get out trust me on Monday morning it’s going to pile up again. It’s a revolving door. It’s a very interesting area to work in and it’s something that it’s very stressful at times because you know you are trying to figure out why we have such a mindset. People just…dump off the animals and go get another one and bring that in and dump that off as well. So as long as people refuse to spay and neuter (the problem will continue).

“……We need to do a lot more education. I think people need to be more aware that we have to spay and neuter - that’s the only way we can control the population. If we have too many animals it can cause issues (in) neighbourhoods, frustration resulting in animal cruelty. As an ending result, it can also be a bad health issue because if there is a natural disaster and if you got to deal with people and animals that could be something else. It could be unhealthy. Too many dogs throwing down garbage bins.”

After the three-day event, there will be no new adoptions. It will only be on a one-on-one basis for people that have previously adopted and have a good track record.