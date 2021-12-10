Man Dies In Hospital After Shooting

POLICE are investigating another homicide when a man died in hospital after being shot on Wednesday.

Police said after 7pm on Wednesday, officers were called to the scene of a shooting at Peardale Road.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital by Emergency Medical Services, where he later died.

Initial investigations revealed that the victim was sitting in a yard when a gunman approached him and discharged the weapon in his direction. He attempted to run, but was struck several times in his back by the suspect who then fled in an unknown direction.

This matter remains under active investigation.

This shooting comes after a man was shot on Spence Street on Tuesday night.

According to reports, the man was with a group around 9pm when he was shot several times by the occupant of a small vehicle which had approached them.

Police on their way to the scene stopped a speeding truck and saw the victim in the truck’s bed. He was taken to hospital and later died of his injuries.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call police at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328- TIPS (8477).