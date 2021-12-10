Ministry Distributing $100 Visa-Debit Cards To People In Need

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

STATE Social Services and Urban Development Minister Lisa Rahming said her ministry has been distributing visa-debit cards to people in need of social assistance.

The cards are preloaded with funds in the amount of “a little over $100” she said Friday.

In October, Social Services and Urban Development Minister Obie Wilchcombe said officials were working to introduce a new food programme to replace the previous one.

He was referring to a possible reintroduction of visa debit cards that were used by the Christie administration for people eligible for social benefits. At the time he said this was “absolutely” possible.

On the sidelines of an International Human Rights Day event, Ms Rahming was asked about the initiative.

While she could not say exactly when the full roll out would be, the minister of state said monetary provisions would be given.

Ms Rahming said: “I specifically cannot give you a date for the roll out because this portion now is not under our control.

“However, we have allowed recently for persons who have applied – they’re getting more than they usually get. So, we have added them on to the programme and we consider it and I would say somewhat permanent until we’re able to give them those cards that they expect,” she also told reporters.

“What usually was given was sometimes $50, $75, $80 - depending on the family and who’s a part of the family and so we have captured a little over $100 across the board,” the state minister also said.

Mr Wilchcombe had previously said the ministry had inherited about 4,000 Bahamians needing assistance, but expected that number to increase.

The minister of state admitted yesterday to seeing a high demand from the public.

“We’ve found an increase,” she said “There’s a lot of persons because of the pandemic. A lot of people aren’t employed. I know from the statistics that we’ve gotten when we first came in and all the reports that we’re getting from the workers at the different centres they’re indicating there’s a high volume of persons who are asking for assistance.”

She further said: “We’re doing the best with what we can. So, we’re moving funds that were allocated for this and moving here and there. So, it’s shuffling to make sure that people eat especially during this holiday time.”

Meanwhile, Ms Rahming urged people to try to make a means for income to supplement the assistance from government.

“We don’t just pay your rent for you to go and live somewhere and find out you don’t have a job and then what’s going to happen then? Really it’s for persons who could somewhat assure us that they could get some sort of assistance on the outside so they don’t always depend on the state.”

As for persons who do not have a job and are in need of assistance, she explained there is a one-time payment of $1,200 the ministry gives each year while family and friends are encouraged to help.