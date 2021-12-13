Bdb And Foundation In Bid To Strengthen Tie-Up

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The Bahamas Development Bank (BDB) has moved to strengthen its partnership with the One Eleuthera Foundation as part of its drive to boost Family Island growth.

Following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two sides earlier this year, the Government-owned bank hosted a courtesy call with the foundation. The latter was represented by Lane Glaze, president of One Eleuthera Foundation-US; Yolanda Pawar, its chief communications officer; and Keyron Smith, chief project officer.

They were received by Senator Quinton Lightbourne, the bank’s chairman; Ashley Outten, its financial controller; Troy Sampson,the BDB’s business development manager; and Sumayyah Cargill, unit head of strategic development and initiatives.

BDB is mandated by the Bahamas Development Bank Act 197, to promote industrial, agricultural and commercial development through financing and investing in approved enterprises. One Eleuthera Foundation is a non-profit community development organisation that collaborates with different community actors and groups to address Eleuthera’s challenges and opportunities.

One Eleuthera Foundation undertakes projects and programmes that focus on sustainable development in five key areas: Education, the economy, environment, health and heritage. It has developed a comprehensive plan for the island, and both organisations emphasise development impact with a sustainable, inclusive focus.

The meeting touched on opportunities for both entities to collaborate in supporting Eleuthera’s development. These areas included the Cravo Cooling House, poultry housing and partnerships in the Learn and Earn education and vocational training series.

BDB provided a small grant to qualifying students from this year’s Learn and Earn hydroponics course, and indicated an interest in continuing with upcoming groups. The BDB intends to travel to Eleuthera in 2022 to visit the One Eleuthera Foundation facilities discussed, and progress financing opportunities for persons on that island.