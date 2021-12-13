Miss Bahamas Makes Top Ten For First Time

MISS Universe Bahamas Chantel O’Brian made history last night as she reached the top ten in the international pageant.

She was the first Bahamian to reach the top ten of the competition, and posted to social media afterwards: “The Bahamas, it was an honor to walk in aquamarine, black and gold glory. I gave it my all and I believe in my heart that it was enough.”

Her achievement set social media buzzing around the country, and also drew praise from Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, who issued a statement.

He said: “I join Bahamians around the world, who tonight are celebrating Ms Chantel O’Brian in her historic achievement in advancing to the top ten in the Miss Universe competition.

“As a mentor and advocate for children’s education, she is an inspiration and role model for all Bahamians who strive for excellence. Tonight, we are so very, very proud of Ms Chantel O’Brian. Congratulations.”

On Friday during this year’s preliminary competition for the 70th Miss Universe, Carnival Cruise Line president Christine Duffy presented Ms O’Brian with the “Spirit of Carnival” award.

She received the award for embodying the company’s values of fun, friendship, diversity and inclusion. The “Spirit of Carnival” award presentation was featured during the Miss Universe final competition, which was broadcast internationally yesterday.

As part of the honour, Ms O’Brian will join Miss Universe 2022, along with a group of other Miss Universe delegates, on a Carnival cruise in 2022 to showcase their dedication to women’s empowerment.

“Chantel has a passion for childhood education and mentorship that led her to co-founding The Leading Ladies Project, an organisation prioritising the education of underprivileged girls,” Ms Duffy said. “It was an honour to announce her as the recipient of the ‘Spirit of Carnival’ award as she joins a group of esteemed women who have served in this time-honoured role for Carnival, and we look forward to supporting her and her initiatives in The Bahamas.”

Coming from humble beginnings as a daughter of a Haitian immigrant, Ms O’Brian faced many financial and academic obstacles. This sparked her passion for child education and mentorship. In addition to co-founding The Leading Ladies Project, she aims to help marginalised youth with their educational dreams. Her ardent efforts helping the youth of The Bahamas earned her the recognition as Fellow Associate by the Royal Commonwealth Society.

This is the second time a Miss Universe delegate has received the “Spirit of Carnival” award. During the 2021 competition, Miss Universe Dominican Republic Kimberly Jiménez was selected and also named the godmother to the line’s newest and most innovative ship, Mardi Gras. Ms Jiménez was later joined by Miss Universe Andrea Meza, and Miss USA Asya Branch, for an unforgettable opportunity to be among the first to sail on Mardi Gras for a week-long vacation in October 2021.

The overall competition was won by Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu.