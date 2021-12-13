‘Scrapping Visa A Huge Mistake’: Minnis Attacks Decision To Remove Health Visa Requirement For Locals

FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis says the Davis administration has made a “grave mistake” by removing the travel health visa requirement for Bahamians and residents who are returning to the country from international travel.

He believes the government should reconsider the decision, saying the data gleaned from the travel health visa was an important tool in contact tracing. He also said removing the requirement for returning citizens and residents opens up the possibility of fraudulent COVID-19 tests going undetected.

“The government is making a grave and serious mistake,” he said yesterday.

“There is no shame in saying you were wrong, after all you’re talking about jeopardising the Bahamian economy as well as lives and (people’s) livelihood.

“This is an important health tool in terms of tracing and quarantine and (removing it is) a set-up for a disaster and catastrophe.

“The government is making a grave mistake (removing the travel visa requirement) with nothing in place and I advise them to reconsider.”

Last week, Tourism, Investments and Aviation Minister Chester Cooper announced that beginning today, citizens and residents will no longer need a travel health visa to come home from abroad.

The move was welcomed by Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville.

Mr Cooper said despite this change, testing requirements will remain in place and visitors with citizenship in other jurisdictions will still need a travel health visa to enter the country.

Dr Minnis said he doubts officials in the health and tourism sector are on board with the change.

“I find it very difficult to believe that the health professionals and tourism will agree to it, knowing the impact it will have on tourism, the economy and livelihood,” the Killarney MP said, adding that the decision will leave “our borders completely open”.

He said protocols in place under the travel visa system were there to help spot fraudulent tests.

Dr Minnis said his administration dealt with the issue of people presenting fraudulent COVID-19 tests to travel, however he said officials trained personnel to crack down on this practice. He questioned if the removal of the travel visa will lead to a proliferation of fake tests possibly going undetected.

“. . .We went through that process and we did that because it was difficult to confirm the validity of the tests.

“We had that problem before, we had excess training with personnel to ensure we were not exposed to fraudulent illegitimate tests. . .they have not said what process they are going to utilise, the airlines can’t confirm the legitimacy of the test.”

The health visa was implemented in November 2020 and had a fee attached in order to be obtained. Some people have welcomed the removal of the travel health visa requirement due to it being seen as an unneeded barrier for a person to re-enter their home country. Asked about this, Dr Minnis said while there were one or two problem areas with the system, it was something that was applauded by other countries which asked for advice on how to implement the system in their jurisdictions.

“We would have had one or two problematic areas, in any new system you encounter challenges, but you don’t dismantle it, especially when other countries are trying to model after that. So they are interested in it and The Bahamas wants to dismantle it? That is one of the most effective tools for contact tracing.”

Dr Minnis said data from the country’s first wave showed that the cases were not as a result of tourists entering this country, but Bahamians travelling home from overseas.

“You have private aircrafts coming, (people) coming in on boats, the southern borders are open, how are they going to monitor all that?

“The Omicron virus doubles every two to three days, Delta is still flaring up. . .if you watch the movement of the wave it’s moving from the north (United States) coming down to the south, it’s moving slowly towards us,” Dr Minnis said.