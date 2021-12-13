Urban Renewal Lights Up Christmas Tree

SCORES of residents from inner-city communities gathered at Southern Recreational Grounds on Friday as Urban Renewal hosted its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

During the ceremony, attendees were encouraged to show love and spread Christmas cheer this season despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s implications here at home.

Among the attendees were Social Services and Urban Development Minister Obie Wilchcombe, Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development Lisa Rahming, Anne Marie Davis, wife of the Prime Minister representing the Office of the Spouse, members of Parliament, former Deputy Prime Minister Cynthia “Mother” Pratt and international donors.

Urban Renewal was established under the Christie administration with a mandate of improving and developing inner-city communities.