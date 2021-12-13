Woman, 22, Dies As Car Collides With Pole

By LEANDRA ROLLE

A WOMAN is dead after her car veered off the road and hit a utility pole in Grand Bahama on Saturday night.

While police did not release the victim’s identity, sources say she is 22-year-old Georganique Baptiste of Holmes Rock.

According to reports, shortly before 10pm officers received information of a traffic accident on Warren J Levarity Highway in the area of Bahama Rock.

“Upon the officers’ arrival, initial investigations revealed that a silver Honda Accord driven by a lone female was travelling west on Warren J Levarity Highway in a southwest bound lane,” police said.

“The driver of the vehicle lost control and collided with the centre median, and eventually came to a rest on a utility pole on the northern side of the street.”

Police said Emergency Medical Services were called, but “found no signs of life”.

The victim was taken to Rand Memorial Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead by a local doctor.

Yesterday, family members and friends reacted to Baptiste’s death, describing her as a “sweet, beautiful” woman who was full of life.

“She was about to become a nurse and had her entire life ahead of her. Georganique was always the life of the party. Gorgeous, sweet and sassy. She was beautiful inside and out. I pray that God provides my family with strength during this time. Baby girl, you will be missed,” one cousin wrote on social media.

In September, the island recorded a traffic fatality when a man was left dead and another in hospital when the driver lost control of his car.

Police said they received a call about the traffic accident on Queen’s Highway in Deadman’s Reef, West Grand Bahama.

Initial investigations revealed that a red coloured 2010 Honda Fit was travelling west on Queen’s Highway, driven by a man who was accompanied by a front seat male passenger.

The driver of the vehicle lost control, ran off the southern side of the street into bushes where the car overturned, police said. The passenger was ejected from the vehicle as a result of the impact.

Both of them were then attacked by bees. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver was taken to hospital in serious, but stable condition.