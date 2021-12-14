Chantel Ready To Celebrate After Historic Miss Universe Finish

By JEFFARAH GIBSON

Tribune Features Writer

jgibson@tribunemedia.net

AFTER a historic finish in the top ten and snagging the “Carnival Spirit” award at the 70th Miss Universe pageant over the weekend, Bahamian beauty queen Chantel O’Brian is now eager to unwind and relax…with some sky juice that is.

In the lead-up to this year’s international pageant, which was held in the Israeli port and resort town of Eliat, Chantel had to make some sacrifices, including refraining from indulging in some of her favourite foods and beverages. After all, she had to be fighting fit for the big event. But now, she is ready to celebrate.

“I am just very ready for some sky juice. I’m ready to decompress,” she told Tribune Woman on Monday night.

Working hard towards earning her historic success at Miss Universe meant Chantel had but few opportunities for rest or relaxation. In fact, she was caught up in such a whirlwind of activity and emotions during these past few weeks that the experience has still not sunken in yet for her.

While still in Eliat, the beauty queen spoke with Tribune Woman about her experience.

“I had no nerves prior to coming here so I knew that God had already given me His peace. I just did what I needed to do in terms of getting up each day to take on the day and presenting myself in the best way. I absolutely have to thank my sponsors for that. I had some amazing people on my team who ensured I was looking my best and feeling my best,” she said.

Chantel, who is also a former Miss World Bahamas, made history on Sunday as she reached the top ten in the international pageant.

She was the first Bahamian to reach the top ten of the competition since the Bahamas acquired the Miss Universe licence in 1958.

“It hasn’t sunken in as yet, but I have cried several times just out of gratitude, just knowing that people are supporting me in such a great way,” she said.

“When my name was called, I knew I was supposed to be there. It was just a feeling of thrill, happiness of joy and of gratitude,” she said.

Last Friday, during this year’s preliminary competition for the 70th Miss Universe title, Carnival Cruise Line president Christine Duffy presented Chantel with the “Spirit of Carnival” award.

She received the award for embodying the company’s values of fun, friendship, diversity and inclusion.

As part of the honour, Chantel will join Miss Universe 2022, along with a group of other Miss Universe delegates, on a Carnival cruise in 2022 to showcase their dedication to women’s empowerment.

Her experience in Israel overall, she said, was one she could have never even dreamt of, but she is happy to be living the dream right now.

“It was wonderful experience. It was more than I could have ever imagined. I had the opportunity to explore Israel and explore Jerusalem. It was all just amazing.”

The Bahamian beauty queen begins her journey back home today. And once she has an opportunity to rest, relax and enjoy her sky juice, “the work continues”, she said.