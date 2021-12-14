First Arrivals Get Their Booster Vaccinations

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

WITH booster COVID-19 shots available to the general public 18 years and older as of yesterday, a number of people showed up at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium to receive a third dose of the vaccine.

Nakeisa Munnings-Hall, site manager at the Kendal G L Isaacs National Gymnasium, said there were more than 200 appointments booked yesterday along with dozens of walk-ins.

“We would’ve had about 200 plus appointments booked and on top of that we would have had persons walk-in as well,” she said.

She said the crowd has been mostly older people, since those 65 and older were the first group eligible for booster shots.

The most popular choice for a booster is Pfizer, she said, however Johnson and Johnson is allowed as a booster as well.

Asked why she decided to get a booster shot, Stephanie Smith said she has a 78-year-old mother and wants to protect her.

“I’m a social worker. I come in contact with a lot of persons in my ministry. That’s to prevent further illness. I would prefer to take it, so it would not come into my family and reach my mother. I take care of her. She has dementia also.”

The 53-year-old said she would like to socialise and to see her family together because she hasn’t seen them for about two years.

She added: “They live right in Nassau, my mummy, sisters, and we’ve been talking on the phone and on WhatsApp.

“They are all up in age. Just to be safe — and then I have a son coming from university. He got his booster shot also.”

The need to spend time with family is even greater as the festive season draws near and she envisions a holiday with her loved ones.

“We would all come together this Christmas and not to worry about the COVID variant Omicron — nothing. Jesus gives God thanks and praises.”

Keith Simms said safety was a concern for him in getting the booster. He wants to keep himself safe and also those who are around him. He also has pandemic fatigue.

“I’m tired of the pandemic and I think this is one of the only ways that we can get ourselves back to some sort of normalcy,” the 35-year-old told The Tribune.

He said he had the virus in the past and he does not want to contract it again.

“My experience with COVID - minimum symptoms. Just like a bad cold. I don’t want to go through it again but it wasn’t that bad,” he said.

Yesterday also marked the start of a monetary incentive for the jab. People who receive their first vaccination shot between December 13 and December 31 will be eligible to win a $25,000 cash prize. There are also weekly prizes of $500.

Ms Munnings-Hall pointed out only a few persons asked about the incentive programme yesterday.

“The majority of persons (who have come) in would’ve been for booster shots. However, we did have a few persons who would’ve come for their first dose and did inquire about the incentive programme.”

Asked if there was a large increase in the number of people coming in for their first jab, Ms Munnings-Hall replied: “As it stands, the numbers are pretty much are kinda the same. The majority of persons are coming back for boosters.”