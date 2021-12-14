The Nation Salutes Queen Chantel

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

YOUTH, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg has congratulated Miss Bahamas Universe Chantel O’Brian on making history by placing in the top ten at the Miss Universe pageant held in Israel.

In a statement, he said she has demonstrated an ability to be resilient and to cultivate creativity.

He was one of several people who have praised Ms O’Brian, with Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis issuing a statement on her achievement on Sunday night.

The Bahamas watched in awe on Sunday when Ms O’Brian not only placed in the top ten but also managed to walk away with the “Spirit of Carnival” award which goes to contestants who display the values of Carnival Cruise Lines - fun, friendship, diversity and inclusion.

“We applaud Chantel for the grace that she exuded on the world stage among more than 70 competitors, her ability to be resilient, to embrace innovation and to cultivate creativity has ultimately led to the transformation in Bahamian pageantry for years to come,” Mr Bowleg said. “Again, we extend a hearty congratulations to Chantel.

“It is with great pride and pleasure that we take this opportunity to congratulate Miss Bahamas Universe 2021, Chantel O’Brian on becoming the first Bahamian to make it to the Top 16 and to the coveted Top 10 in the 2021 Miss Universe Pageant held on December 12 in Eilat, Israel.

“Chantel was also awarded the Spirit of Carnival award, an award which is presented to the contestant who represents all the Carnival Cruise Line values: fun, friendship, diversity and inclusion.”

The beauty queen is the proud owner of P S O’Brian Consulting, a pageant, etiquette, runway coaching, and consultation agency. This agency offers services in catwalk skills, media and public speaking training, platform development, marketing and branding and overall pageant consultation for individuals as well as pageant organisations.

She is also the co-founder of the Leading Ladies Project, a programme started in 2017 aimed to encourage, motivate, and inspire young girls in inner city communities to pursue their dreams and aspirations.

Mr Bowleg highlighted Ms O’Brian’s charitable works.

“In the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, Chantel used her background in pageantry to raise funds as she founded Runway for Relief, a fundraiser fashion show which highlights Bahamian talents in fashion, beauty, art and music,” he said.

“During the pandemic Chantel launched The Final Crown, a faith, beauty, and inspirational platform and in April 2021 she hosted, ‘Perfection is a Myth’ a virtual confidence conference.

“Chantel fully embraces youth development as her platform and is a certified youth leader with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture.”

In a statement issued on Sunday night, Mr Davis said Bahamians around the world were celebrating Ms O’Brian’s “historic achievement”.

“As a mentor and advocate for children’s education, she is an inspiration and role model for all Bahamians who strive for excellence. Tonight, we are so very, very proud of Ms Chantel O’Brian. Congratulations,” Mr Davis said.

Free National Movement Leader Michael Pintard also extended congratulations.

“We are so very proud of 27-year-old O’Brian, who remains passionate about the environment and her work as an etiquette coach and mentor to young Bahamian ladies,” Mr Pintard said.

“She has clearly demonstrated on a world stage that she’s an exemplary young person who has inspired an entire nation, especially young Bahamian ladies. We wish her continued success and hope that greater support would be given to these ambassadors who bring global recognition to our country.”