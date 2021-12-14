Olympian’S Wait For Help Drags On

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

OLYMPIC Gold medalist Ramon Miller says he’s still facing the “dilemma” of needing infrastructure at his Tropical Gardens home two months after his problem attracted national attention.

“I am still in a dilemma and still in the hole,” Mr Miller said yesterday when asked if there had been any change to his and his family’s predicament. “I just hope to get this situation sorted out as best as I could, but nothing has happened yet.”

In October, The Tribune broke the news of Mr Miller’s unsuccessful attempts to gain infrastructure to his home that was built on land given to him by the government in 2014 after he ran the anchor leg for the men’s 4x400 metre relay team at the London games. Those games were held in 2012.

The home was completed in 2018, but despite following all of the necessary procedures from before the beginning of construction, he told The Tribune he encountered “roadblock after roadblock” in getting the necessary infrastructure.

“When the story initially ran, a few persons from Water and Sewerage came and observed and also there were some persons from the Ministry of Works. And one guy from (Ministry of) Works came and updated me, but other than that I got second hand information that the funding had been approved, but other than that I tried to reach out to the relevant officials, including Minister (of Works) Alfred Sears, but I haven’t gotten anything from him for a while,” Mr Miller said yesterday.

“Of course it’s disappointing and constantly having to use the generator is tedious, but I have to do what I have to do. A lot of people have been asking, but nothing has (changed).”

Works Minister Alfred Sears did not respond to inquiries yesterday.

However, in November, Mr Sears said it would be “sooner rather than later” for approval to be granted to fund the placement of light and water infrastructure at Mr Miller’s home.

At the time, the minister suggested a Cabinet paper for the funding for the work in the subdivision was completed, adding it was just a matter left to come up on the executive branch of government’s agenda.

Previously, the Olympian told this newspaper his situation had not been resolved despite him writing to former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis for intervention. He said he also spoke to Dr Minnis in person on one occasion and had two in-person meetings with former Prime Minister Perry Christie.

Mr Miller said he was also in contact with former Works Minister Desmond Bannister.

He also reached out to both the Water and Sewerage Corporation and Bahamas Power and Light to have utilities put in place.

Due to this dilemma, he has had to have a water well installed and continuously runs a diesel generator at a cost of $250 per week.

It is a sacrifice he says he makes so that his children can do their assignments and his family is comfortable.

After Mr Miller’s difficulty came to public attention, The Tribune also reported the Golden Girls’ troubles with government-gifted land that has also been dragging on since 2002. Olympian Pauline Davis-Thompson described the situation as a “secret” kept under wraps to avoid embarrassing the government.