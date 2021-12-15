Fnm Prepares Dossier On Lost Jobs And Contracts

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Free National Movement may take legal action against the government on behalf of people who have lost their jobs or had contracts cancelled under the Davis administration.

Former FNM parliamentarians Don Saunders and Elsworth Johnson are reviewing contracts and leading the party’s effort to gather information on those affected, according to FNM leader Michael Pintard.

While the party could not estimate yesterday how many people have been affected, Mr Johnson said they are receiving complaints on a daily basis.

“We are going to put together the actual figures,” Mr Pintard said. “Our intention is to write to the substantive minister. We wish to have a gradual approach, first give the ministries an opportunity to correct what is happening and then, of course, to speak with the Prime Minister. We have already started those discussions, and then (we will) take other actions which, in the fullest of time, we will be prepared to announce.”

He added: “In The Bahamas as you are aware there is a tremendous amount of political tribalism that harms Bahamians and ultimately harms national development. Early signs have suggested that this administration has started off forming a pattern that is unfortunately tribalistic in their governance and Bahamians in several ministries, departments, corporations and boards are being discriminated against in several ways.

“One, Bahamians hired through proper channels possessing required documents, having received their letter of placement and/or appointment, have in some cases been fired, sent on vacation, sent home with or without pay. Some have gone home with no sense of when they are able to return.

“Secondly, Bahamians who are working in Urban Renewal, by all accounts performing effectively, were (allegedly) cursed out by one of the gatekeepers, an elected official, ran out of their offices, some not able to retrieve their possessions, some have been sent home on vacation.

“While we are grateful for the substantive minister intervening to bring a sense of stability in that environment, we believe this is a case that we must continue to monitor and to be vigilant in ensuring that it does not continue.

“Thirdly, Bahamians who have gone through the proper process of securing contracts from several government ministries, departments, corporations, boards and authorities have had their contracts summarily cancelled despite the fact that the deadline for the end of some of these contracts is in the not-too-distant future. In some cases, these entrepreneurs have made substantial investments in equipment, staffing and other inputs to ensure business success. Many have made financial commitments based on the life of the contract.”

Mr Pintard said the Davis administration should invest in showing it will not victimise ordinary Bahamians.

“Government has invested heavily in public relations surrounding their inclusion of former members of the FNM and others who now serve in some capacity in their administration,” he said. “While we applaud this move, it is the mature thing to do, we applaud the move to engage persons who with or without PLP pedigree can in fact make a contribution to the national development.

“We want to make absolutely clear that in most cases we have seen, these are persons who have name, face recognition, substantial amounts of wealth or who can make it with or without the PLP. The best way to gauge their commitment to political maturity and willingness to assist Bahamians of all stripes is the extent to which the ordinary Bahamian worker on boards, corporations, ministries and departments are maintained in their job when they have been appropriately hired or engaged.

“We have to treat hurting ordinary Bahamians with decency…We have a new Prime Minister, in a new day government, we have a new leader of opposition who is prepared to work collaboratively with this new Prime Minister. We should turn the page on that kind of discrimination against Bahamians and the PLP has an opportunity to do so right now.

“We call for fairness for Urban Renewal staff members, fairness for Water and Sewerage employees waiting their promotions, fairness for Beaches & Park workers awaiting their overdue payments while parliamentarians, cabinet ministers receive their money during this season, fairness for solid waste and dumpsite management contractors whose contracts in many cases are now cancelled.”