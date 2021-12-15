Man In Hospital After Shooting

A MAN is in hospital after he was shot Monday night.

Police said shortly before 7pm, they were alerted to the sounds of gunshots on Ross Corner by the Shot Spotter technology.

Responding officers were told that a man was standing in front of his residence when he was approached by another man who got out of a small Japanese vehicle with a firearm. The suspect then discharged the weapon at the victim injuring him in his upper body. The victim was taken to hospital in a private vehicle where his condition is listed as stable.

An investigation is ongoing.