Pintard: Tell Us How Carnival Mess Happened

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard says the Davis administration should provide a chronology of events related to the Christmas Carnival debacle, one that details the communication missteps between ministries such as the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Finance.

FNM Senator Maxine Seymour tabled a letter in the Senate on Monday that showed the Ministry of Finance gave the Progressive Liberal Party permission to import equipment related to the event.

However, the Ministry of Health has denied operators its approval, citing COVID-19 related health concerns. The operators have since reapplied to the Ministry of Health.

The PLP’s involvement in the matter was not publicly known before this week.

During a press conference yesterday, FNM Senator Reuben Rahming confirmed that both the PLP and the FNM have used the carnival events as major fundraisers for their parties when in power.

“The Carnival Extravaganza started under the Sir Lynden Pindling administration and its current operator has been operating the carnival here for over 30 years,” Mr Rahming said. “

The carnival not only serves the general public, but they also provide many short-term jobs during the yuletide season. It also is a major fundraiser for the PLP and the FNM when they sponsor the arrival of the carnival. The sponsorship of the carnival falls to the political parties that are empowered at that political time. The standard contract agreement which is made with the party and not the government of The Bahamas, this is seen in approval letters that have been submitted.

“As sponsor, the political party in this instance which would be the Progressive Liberal Party, their duties and responsibilities are very, very clear. One, it is to apply for and obtain all necessary grants, permits, licences to enable operators to operate carnival, the carnival fair in New Providence and in Grand Bahama.

“Another responsibility that is a part of the contractual agreement that will be made between a carnival and a political party in power is that it will include all immigration work permits and health permits. The job is also to obtain the Ministry of Finance approval for importation of equipment and that includes even the wharf privileges for the off-loading of equipment for the carnival. In short, there is absolutely no way that the carnival can operate in this country without the express and direct involvement of the sponsors so I encourage us to take a look at this matter and address this matter in the public interest.”

Mr Pintard said the matter raises questions about judgment.

“We felt as if multiple ministries dropped the ball with respect to addressing this particular issue,” he said. “We are encouraging the government to just give a simple chronology on the sequence of events, to admit what missteps would have been taken in assessing this entire event, what have been the miscommunication with ministries, the Health Ministry, the Finance (Ministry), Ministry of National Security, just put all those things in context.”

Asked if the political parties partnering with operators represents a conflict when it is time to secure approvals from government agencies, Mr Pintard said not necessarily.

“We’re a country of laws and I think one of the things you’re seeing right now is that when public servants do their job, the political party, their preferences may in fact not prevail,” he said.

“So right now, we don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow, politics are dynamic, but right now there is a stop order that they are unable to proceed. Now unless something is happening in a meeting that we are unaware of, it means that the public servants, the technocrats, have made a determination that they have concerns about safety protocols and there is a real possibility that this is a virus super spreader event... I believe that it is possible that a political organisation, though associated with a particular event, could be overruled by technocrats. In this case, it works. What happens in the future is an entirely different story.”

Health officials are planning to meet today to decide on the carnival operators’ new application to open.