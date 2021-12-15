EDITOR, The Tribune.

You can’t take politicians or political parties seriously, particularly when they say they have the interest of the public at heart.

The two main Political Parties both use their elected influence over Finance, Customs, Immigration Labour and only God knows what else, not to benefit the country as a whole but to benefit their political parties, which get a “kickback” aka “profit share” from the Carnival profits.

Not even their members and supporters get this gravy.

And wouldn’t you just love to look a little deeper to see if any party payments are made to the fortunate hierarchy or even lowerarchy party members.

There’s little wonder that so many registered voters stayed home for the last election and by the time we get to the next election the only people voting may be the ones who are standing for office.

What a shameful disgrace! I feel sure though, now that the cat is out of the bag, a photo op will be given, when it’s all over, by the Governing Party with a six foot long cheque showing exactly how much the Carnival might have benefitted the Bahamas Consolidated Fund, instead of the Progressive Liberal Party.

MONKEEDO

Nassau,

December 14, 2021.