Who Gets To Use Hon?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Always thought you had to be a Minister in a Ministerial appointment today or a Minister who had been a Minister to two-terms, but it seems on election as ab MP today upstarts are using Honourable/Hon as a prefix to their names.

What’s the status for Senators? Surely once named a Senator that is not a passport to use the title for life?

Please quit... next letter your names will be listed.

By the way many who were MPs in the cut short Parliament used to use that prefix... even on public billboards.

J HUGGINS

Nassau,

December 8, 2021.