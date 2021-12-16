Carnival Left To Wait On Approval Decision

HEALTH officials were still in meetings last night and up to press time no decision had been made on a new application from operators of the Christmas Carnival who are still seeking to open despite being denied permission by the Ministry of Health last week.

The Tribune understands the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ advisory committee was still awaiting advice from the Office of the Attorney General on certain matters yesterday and was expected to continue deliberating after receiving the information.

On Tuesday, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said the advisory committee had certain matters to take into consideration when it deliberated over the issue.

He described the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) as the “guardians for events of this nature”.

“The EOC has certain protocols that they take into consideration; it’s a team of experts, medical experts as well as people in the community,” he replied when asked why other events have been allowed. “Multiple events have gone through the EOC and I stand by the EOC. They are a well-structured body and for us because we have removed so many factors as it relates COVID-19. The only control or mechanism of control we have is to really address gatherings with large numbers and protocols must be put in place to prevent the possibility of a super spreader event.”

Meanwhile yesterday Progressive Liberal Party Chairman and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell released a letter dated October 16, 2018 showing that the Ministry of Finance had given approval to the treasurer of the Free National Movement for the importation of equipment for that year’s carnival.

He said the letter was evidence of the “hypocrisy and double standards employed when it comes to judging the PLP and the FNM.”

He also said: “The FNM can get away with murder, but the establishment in this country will jump with forensic enthusiasm at every little nonsense with the PLP and make up lurid stories from a nothing burger.”

This comes after Free National Movement Senator Maxine Seymour tabled a letter in the Senate on Monday that showed the Ministry of Finance gave the Progressive Liberal Party temporary approval to import “equipment, apparatus, trailers and supplies” for the Christmas Carnival event.

Political insiders have said it is not unusual for the two major political parties to partner with the carnival operator to bring the event into the country as a party fundraising event which The Tribune has reported in its coverage of the story this week.