Disputes Probed Over Staff Dismissed By Minnis Govt

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

LABOUR Director Robert Farquharson says the Department of Labour is reviewing trade disputes related to 65 employees of Urban Renewal in Grand Bahama who were dismissed under the Minnis administration.

“There were 65 employees of Urban Renewal in Grand Bahama who were dismissed by the previous administration and they filed trade disputes,” he said yesterday.

“Those trade disputes were before the director of labour and... are being reviewed to make a determination. Those persons were fired by the government of The Bahamas and they claimed wrongful dismissal and unfair dismissal. In my capacity as director of labour, I was reviewing the file to see if they have a valid claim. Those matters are also before the Industrial Tribunal. Because they are before the Industrial Tribunal, I cannot comment on those. Those matters are presently being investigated.”

Mr Farquharson declined to comment on unconfirmed reports that the government is about to pay hundreds of thousands to the workers to settle their claims. Labour Minister Keith Bell also declined to comment.

Mr Farquharson said on average, his department receives hundreds of new trade disputes each week, adding they persist regardless of which party is in power.

Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard said on Tuesday his party may take legal action on behalf of supporters who have lost their jobs or had their contracts cancelled after the Davis administration came to power.

“We are going to put together the actual figures,” Mr Pintard said. “Our intention is to write to the substantive minister. We wish to have a gradual approach, first give the ministries an opportunity to correct what is happening and then, of course, to speak with the Prime Minister. We have already started those discussions, and then (we will) take other actions which, in the fullest of time, we will be prepared to announce.”