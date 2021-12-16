Lunatics Are Still Running The Asylum

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Reference my letter dated 25/03/2021 captioned The Lunatics are running the asylum. This is just to say that they are still running it. Arbitrary and capricious are words that seem to be synonymous with the Immigration modus operandi. When I wrote in March, Immigration had just, and without notice, changed the public parking lot, east of its Hawkins Hill office, into Employee’s Only parking, and offered public parking at the bottom of the hill for anyone with the stamina to walk up the hill to conduct any business they had with the department. I am still wondering how the disabled access works for people in hand powered wheel chairs.

But it’s a new day now, and today because of a glitch in the e-services web site, I took my housekeeper down to lodge the application and pay the $200.00 fee. After dropping her off and as I turned around to leave, I could see her walking away from the Sentry Booth and I enquired as to what happened. “He say you need an appointment to get in now”! Incredulous, I asked how one could make an appointment. The Sentry wrote out a number on a tiny piece of paper and I called the number from my cell phone. The usual sweet talk reception, ending with call your parties extension if you know it, or select from the following options:

Now wait for it - four options are given, but not a single one says anything about making an appointment for anything. Nothing on the website, I certainly have never seen any notice in the press to that effect. No printed sign, even at the Sentry station. They must think we are clairvoyant!

MONKEEDOO

Nassau,

December 15, 2021.