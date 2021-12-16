Ministry Insists: There Has Been No Attack On Any Public Servant

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

IN the face of claims that some island administrators were being victimised, the ministry with responsibility for local government has said no public servant has been attacked.

In a press statement yesterday, the Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs confirmed it was aware of concerns from Family Island administrators who were recently redeployed to other ministries/departments within the public service.

While noting there was a recent restructure at the Department of Local Government, the ministry said it was not unusual for there to be reassignments.

The statement was released in response to inquiries by The Tribune regarding four permanent and pensionable island administrators who were of the view that despite their job status in the public service, they were being victimised.

One of several administrators told this newspaper this was “curious” because some contract workers had not been redeployed or reassigned.

“It should be noted that they were not dismissed,” the statement from the ministry said yesterday.

“In an effort to ensure that officers are strategically positioned to gain the maximum benefit from their skills, talent and services, the public service occasionally reorganises its ministries and departments.

“The recent restructuring of the Department of Local Government in relation to the movement of Family Island administrators, is not an unusual exercise and should not be deduced as an attack on any public servant.

“All Family Island administrators that were redeployed to other government agencies would have received official letters and should they have any concerns, they may follow the procedures established within the public service.”

On the condition of anonymity yesterday, an administrator confirmed that a letter of reassignment was received, but no explanation was given for the decision.

What’s more frustrating was that another administrator who was subject to scrutiny due to the handling of funds in a district did not face reassignment, the official claimed.

“We all have years of experience in the public service and so after completing two full years in the capacity understudying and working in the capacity of Family Island administrators, the public service approved us, gave us our appointment letters and because we are long time civil servants those letters were really promotions,” the administrator said.

“We had challenges with the top officials in the department.”

The official believes this made them targets in this situation.

“There were just a number of instances leading up to this as to why we believe we are being victimised,” the administrator said.

The administrator said they were also shocked to learn that the decision to redeploy them did not come from the Cabinet.

The source said officials at the new assignment were unaware of what role she would play there, adding: “He said I will likely have to be redeployed because they don’t have anything for me to do there.

“What we are saying is you didn’t redeploy the contract workers. You didn’t redeploy those who are not qualified, so why are you redeploying us?

“Everyone knows when the government changes and there are cuts to be made, the contract workers go first. You never touch the paid and pensionable workers,” the administrator said.