‘Only Open Schools When Safety Measures In Place’

AS public schools prepare to reopen for hybrid instruction with face-to-face learning next month, a Pan American Health Organization official said this can be done once adequate safety and health measures are in place.

However, the PAHO representative suggested officials must be quick to adapt to changing situations during the pandemic, such as a surge in cases, adding that suppressing cases should be a priority.

In a press briefing yesterday, Dr Ciro Ugarte, director of health emergencies, stated the position the World Health Organization (WHO), PAHO, and many countries have adopted. He explained that continuity of education for children for their overall well-being, health and safety should be at the forefront of all considerations and decisions being taken in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Ugarte added the opening and closing in-person school activities have been addressed by PAHO/WHO through guidelines, but also a part of a comprehensive set of public health social distancing measures.

“There is a specific document that details how these measures can be implemented considering the different epidemiological local situation, but also what is the capacity of responding to increase in the number of cases and taking into account, of course, the emergence of variants,” he said.

“For instance, (in) a situation (where) there is a community transmission with limited additional capacity to respond, childcare services, primary and secondary schools may remain open with adequate safety and surveillance measures in place as long as the local context allows,” he said.

“But in situations when there is an uncontrolled epidemic, where in that case it is situation level four with limited or no additional system response capacity, all individuals, including fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated, or recovered individuals should stay at home and limit physical contact with people outside the household and that is the situation also, of course, for schools.

“Therefore, we consider the decision of The Bahamas to resume in person learning seems to reflect the consolidation of the collective learning process that we have been going through these past two years, but we trust that educational institutions are fit to ensure adequate ventilation, to maintain physical distancing and to allow hand hygiene.

“Protocols for use of masks are also developed and implemented and arrangements are in place between the health and education authority for the early detection and management of cases in school settings as well as the identification and follow up of the contacts. There are many criteria I’d like to highlight and in countries where there is intense community transmission in settings where physical distancing cannot be achieved. There are certain additional recommendations, including the use of masks in the schools that must be implemented.”

Although PAHO/WHO offers technical guidance for safe in person learning, the “utmost priority” for national and local authorities should remain the suppression of transmission, said Dr Ugarte.

“This obviously implies the complex decision-making processes including the implication related to continuing or interrupting the in-person learning. So the safety of the children, the teachers... but also the entire community is at stake. So those decisions must be carefully taken.”