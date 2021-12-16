Paho Official: Don’T Use Doses For Boosters Now

A PAN American Health Organization official has said the organisation does not recommend using vaccine supplies for booster shots at this time, saying the doses should be used to increase vaccination coverage.

The statement from Dr Jarvis Barbosa, assistant director of PAHO, came after The Bahamas rolled out its COVID-19 vaccine booster programme about two weeks ago.

He said it was important to recognise the effort that The Bahamas and many other countries are making to increase people’s access to COVID-19 vaccines. More than 151,000 people have been vaccinated in The Bahamas.

However, on the issue of a third booster shot, he said: “It’s much more important to use these doses to increase the coverage.”

He also said: “Following the recommendation that PAHO has made, it’s very important to increase the coverage in the population and to make the third dose for that group that... are 60 or older and for any people that are immunocompromised.”

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Health rolled out the first phase of its COVID-19 booster shot campaign for people 60 and older. On Monday, boosters were made available for everyone over the age of 18.

Those who received Pfizer or AstraZeneca second doses six months ago and the Johnson & Johnson one-shot jab two months ago are eligible for a booster shot.

Yesterday, another PAHO official said the group has never recommended PCR, antigen or any other test requirement to enter a country regardless of the variants that are circulating.

Dr Jairo Andres Mendez Rico made the revelation yesterday when asked for PAHO’s opinion about some countries not asking for a negative PCR or vaccination card for travellers considering a new variant of concern.

Dr Rico said the tests are not foolproof and may give a false sense of security.

“PAHO, we have never recommended PCR or antigen or any other test requirement to enter a country regardless of the variants that are circulating. This is not an efficient measure even with very sensitive techniques such as a PCR negative test may be seen in a person even though this person may be infected at a time in the infection where the virus is incubation and so it has non-detectable levels. So a negative result prior to a travel does not preclude that person is infected by the time the person reaches their destination. In addition, there can be a sense of false security that will lead (to) relaxing public health measures and therefore public health efforts should be focused on implementing public health measures on concern such as physical distancing.”

His words come after Dr Darville announced on Tuesday that some new testing rules at the border may come soon.