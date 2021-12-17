Bahamas Receives 48,000 Covid Vaccine Doses From Paho/Who, Canada And Colombia

The Bahamas received 48,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines under a collaboration between the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) and the Governments of Canada and Colombia.

The vaccines, facilitated through the PAHO Revolving Fund, arrived at the Lynden Pindling International Airport on Wednesday.

The Bahamas has seen a decline in the number of reported COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. PAHO/WHO has provided support to the country in the design and implementation of vaccination programmes, training health care workers to administer COVID-19 vaccines, ensuring the cold chain and other technical aspects necessary for an effective campaign.

The donation is part of a collaboration between PAHO/WHO and the Government of Canada to provide additional COVID-19 vaccines to populations in situations of vulnerability in the Americas. This effort has also benefitted from financial support by the Colombian Presidential Agency for International Cooperation (APC – Colombia), through its Fund for International Cooperation and Assistance (FOCAI).

Dr Eldonna Boisson, The PAHO/WHO Representative for The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands, said that “With this donation, The Bahamas expects to continue expanding vaccination coverage, which to date is more than 40% of the eligible population.”

Emina Tudakovic, High Commissioner of Canada to The Bahamas and Jamaica, stated that “Canada and The Bahamas have a longstanding partnership and friendship, and we are very pleased to have contributed towards this donation of 48,000 vaccines via PAHO/WHO. Canada is committed to supporting equitable global access to COVID-19 vaccines and trust that these vaccines will contribute to the strong public health response of The Bahamas.”

Vaccine donations are procured through the PAHO Revolving Fund, which facilitates access to additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine in countries and territories of the Americas.