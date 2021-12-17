Editorial: Safety First Is The Right Approach Over Carnival

THE Christmas Carnival will not open.

It may well be the best decision. The COVID-19 pandemic is still with us, and there is no vaccine available here for the under-12s who might want to join the crowds on the rides.

A lot remains unsatisfactory about the whole matter though.

The announcement came from the Prime Minister, Philip “Brave” Davis, but it was read out by his press secretary, Clint Watson.

Yesterday was simply a way of communicating that statement – good for the cameras but not an opportunity for questions for Mr Davis. That chance to ask him about the PLP’s role in applying for approval for the carnival should come, however.

The statement read by Mr Watson, said that “there have been multiple developments in recent days involving omicron, the new, more transmissible variant of COVID, which made it clear we could not proceed with carnival safely”.

Again, yesterday was not a chance to learn more – today we just might – but what are those developments? Is omicron here? Have we received test results back yet to confirm that?

The statement went on to say that the government did not want the carnival to add to the risk of community transmission and put the reopening of schools at risk.

In the statement, he said: “We were also elected on the promise we would listen to the medical experts in making our decisions. This we have done.”

Safety first is a sound principle and we applaud that.

It would be best as this government moves forward to see Mr Davis at the helm in press conferences on such matters, particularly issues as important as COVID-19.

The questions surrounding the arrival of the carnival also deserve answers – the funding, the application process, the work permits granted and so on. These are early days still for this new government, but we would encourage Mr Davis to ensure it is his voice that is heard and that he is present to answer questions. There is a lot of talk in politics about accountability, and that would be one step forward in that regard.

Meanwhile, over at the FNM, as one outdoor event is called off because of COVID concerns, Michael Pintard is looking to increase the number of delegates at his party’s next convention.

An empty park on one hand, a venue getting fuller at the other.

Working out what does and what does not get to go ahead under COVID rules can be a mystery sometimes.

Justice delayed

A story today reports that a ZNS anchor has been stripped of the damages she won in a court case after a Court of Appeal ruling.

But what draws our attention is not the ruling itself – but simply how long it has taken for this matter to be handled.

The original case saw evidence presented over two days in July 2019. Two days. It took almost two years for the judge to deliver his judgement in that case. There was no apology for the delay. There was no explanation.

The Court of Appeal is right to call that “inexcusable” – but delays in court cases in our nation are all too common.

Sir Michael Barnett, the appeal court president, said: “Two years to deliver judgement after a two-day trial is simply unacceptable.”

Last month, another case saw a Supreme Court judge take five years to deliver a judgement.

It cannot be fair to make those on either side of such cases wait so long for a resolution to their matters. In this case, it was a matter of thousands of dollars – neither party in the case should have to wait for so long and wonder if and when that money might be released.

There is a simple legal maxim – justice delayed is justice denied.

Until we stop these long waits for cases to be resolved, we are denying justice to Bahamians. And that has to change.