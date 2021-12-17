Five Hours Of Brain Surgery To Save Megan

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

FIFTEEN-year-old Megan Higgs, who suffers from hydrocephalus, underwent almost five-hours of surgery to remove a life-threatening cyst from her brain.

Neurologist Dr Magnus Ekedede performed the delicate surgical procedure at Doctor’s Hospital as it is done in the United States, utilising a CAT Scan.

The surgery was performed on November 18. The procedure took four-and-a-half hours to remove the growing cysts with fluid, and to implant a second shunt in her brain to drain the fluid. The first was implanted at birth.

Kendith Higgs, of Freeport, is grateful that Megan was able to pull through the surgery, and thanked Dr Ekedede.

The mother had started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to pay for medical treatment for her daughter’s condition, and other medical issues that have developed.

Ms Higgs reported that to date they have raised about $7,000 through GoFundMe. She is continuing to appeal for assistance.

“I am grateful that Megan is alive,” she said. “She is a fighter. Megan has been fighting since birth. She is 15 years old and is still fighting and does not intend to give up,” the mother said.

Even though Megan has made improvement after the surgery, Ms Higgs said she requires further treatment, tests, and therapy in New Providence in January.

“We will have to find accommodations in Nassau for about a month so that Megan can see the doctor and get the therapy she needs,” the mother explained.

Mrs Higgs said in addition to physiotherapy, speech and occupational therapy, Megan also needs to have a prolonged EEG, and a sleep study conducted.

She believes the fact that Megan has survived so far is a miracle because others with the same condition are not as fortunate.

Ms Higgs noted that last week celebrity Nick Cannon’s five-month-old son, Zen, died of brain cancer. She said that at five months, Megan’s head looked like that of Zen.

She said that the removal of Megan’s brain cyst is “a Christmas miracle”.

“This issue was actually a life/death situation - we did not expect that. When we arrived in Nassau for Megan to be evaluated, we were told that she needed to go into surgery right now.”

“They had to move her from the operation room down to the CAT Scan to complete the procedure – the way it is done in the US. It is the second successful procedure done like that in The Bahamas. When the doctor came out, he told us: ‘God guided his hands today for Megan and that God was with Megan’,” Ms Higgs recalled.

She said they are still appealing for assistance.

Ms Higgs has been off from work to care for Megan at home. She has joined a support group for parents with children of special needs.

“That has been a good thing for me because I was able to get advice from other parents and I was able to also share my advice with them as well.”

Ms Higgs said she was happy to learn that there are activities, such as Arts and Craft, and Dance which are available for children like Megan. She said Megan’s wish this Christmas is to get a i-Phone and to stay in a hotel.

People interested in assisting Megan can visit the family’s GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/megan-angelique-higgs or contact Ms Higgs at (242)-822-3589, or email corey6dtpschool@hotmail.com.