Safety First: Carnival To Stay Shut After Govt Persuaded Of Covid Spread Risk

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
THE government has again denied a request from operators of the Christmas Carnival, citing the fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19 and a need to mitigate risks from the virus as children prepare for face-to-face learning next month.
During a hastily arranged press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday, press secretary Clint Watson read a statement from Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis on the matter.
He said: “Earlier today, my government made the decision not to allow the carnival to proceed this year. We fully understand this will come as a disappointment to carnival-goers, to the vendors, to those who were looking forward to the jobs they had secured with the carnival, and to the carnival organisers themselves.
“Everyone should know this decision was taken with great care and after comprehensive consideration. There have been multiple developments in recent days involving omicron, the new, more transmissible variant of COVID, which made it clear we could not proceed with carnival safely.”
“The legislation which we recently introduced, after the end of the State of Emergency, allows for the Minister of Health, in consultation with and acting on the advice of health experts, to impose certain protocols on events to guard against the transmission of the virus. In the view of the medical experts, allowing the Carnival to proceed posed a significant risk to the public. They therefore recommended that it should not be allowed to proceed.”
The Ministry of Health denied the operators’ application last week, saying officials were not satisfied that protocols could be satisfactorily enforced, among other things.
Previously, the Ministry of Finance had given the Progressive Liberal Party approval to important equipment related to the carnival. Governing parties have traditionally partnered with operators to host the event using it as a party-fundraiser.
Yesterday, Mr Watson said: “The Carnival organiser submitted a fresh application, supported by an additional 35 pages of information, which sought to address the concerns raised by the experts. The panel considered their submission closely, but decided that the transmission risks associated with the Carnival remained too high and the protocols presented would not sufficiently mitigate against the spread of COVID, especially given the new variant.
“We are currently preparing for schools to re-open for face-to-face teaching in the New Year. We did not want the Carnival to add to risks of community transmission and threaten this important reopening. We were elected on the promise that we would consult, we would be transparent, and that, at all times, we would make competent, compassionate decisions to ensure that the interests of the Bahamian people always come first. We were also elected on the promise we would listen to the medical experts in making our decisions. This we have done.”
Comments
tribanon 5 hours, 2 minutes ago
It seems the PLP party should not have insisted on getting a much bigger piece of the pie from the Carnival's owners and organizers. And without its cut of the Carnival take, the PLP party will likely have to get a loan from Bank of The Bahamas to pay its more pressing unsettled election campaign bills.
Poor Fweddy Boy must be in an apoplectic tizzy over the fact that the Carnival owners and organisers are standing their ground and refusing to give into the PLP party's extortionist tactics. My oh my, say it aint so. LOL
ted4bz 5 hours ago
They know better, there will be no spreading, not naturally. But the US could and might elevate the level of danger back to the highest. That is the greatest danger, nothing other. This alone will create a domino effect, again. If only they tell the people educate the people and stop the folly and diddling around the mulberry bush, if only…
tribanon 4 hours, 40 minutes ago
You obviously haven't attended any NFL football games recently. Sports stadiums throughout the US are packed to capacity. The US is no longer worried about COVID, even in the so called "low vaccinated red states."
There is little left for corrupt politicians and their corrupt billionaire friends in the big pharma and bio-tech industries to milk from all of the scaremongering associated with the never ending scariants.
Meanwhile the very evil and sinister Xi Jinping led CCP has his military regime working overtime to develop COVID-666 which will be bio-engineered to be mRNA vaccine proof and rid the world of all but the Chinese race. Coming to a cinema near you soon. LOL
bahamianson 4 hours, 30 minutes ago
who is the competent authority ? If the competent authority were Minnis , you guys would be busting your heads against the wall right now. you would be saying, how can minnis dictate to us about the carnival. he caused them to come here , set up, and told them not to open. he is egotistical and loves power. Who loves power and control , now?
M0J0 4 hours, 28 minutes ago
Well now they are considering that folks are not fully vaccinated until they have received their booster, the money good they ain't ready to let it go.
TalRussell 1 hour, 45 minutes ago
Such a proactive move by de "Brave" Davis Premiership, runs contrary to de silver lining that de probusiness Tribune editor were looking sprung forth out UK Colony's new premiership.
De evening hour newspaper, hasn't yet got it as to why de shopping popoulaces...Stopped shopping and everything else like this and that and why de proactive decision was so a necessary move to halt de shopping red popoulaces minority, from Karnivalising theyselves, ― Yes?
Bigrocks 1 hour, 26 minutes ago
Well, I guess the carnival folks sue the Givernment for costs,ect for letting them come in,set up and then now told to go home? Seems we have had no Governments for the past 50 years can think anything through that they do.
