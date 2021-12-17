Safety First: Carnival To Stay Shut After Govt Persuaded Of Covid Spread Risk

By RASHAD ROLLE

THE government has again denied a request from operators of the Christmas Carnival, citing the fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19 and a need to mitigate risks from the virus as children prepare for face-to-face learning next month.

During a hastily arranged press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday, press secretary Clint Watson read a statement from Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis on the matter.

He said: “Earlier today, my government made the decision not to allow the carnival to proceed this year. We fully understand this will come as a disappointment to carnival-goers, to the vendors, to those who were looking forward to the jobs they had secured with the carnival, and to the carnival organisers themselves.

“Everyone should know this decision was taken with great care and after comprehensive consideration. There have been multiple developments in recent days involving omicron, the new, more transmissible variant of COVID, which made it clear we could not proceed with carnival safely.”

“The legislation which we recently introduced, after the end of the State of Emergency, allows for the Minister of Health, in consultation with and acting on the advice of health experts, to impose certain protocols on events to guard against the transmission of the virus. In the view of the medical experts, allowing the Carnival to proceed posed a significant risk to the public. They therefore recommended that it should not be allowed to proceed.”

The Ministry of Health denied the operators’ application last week, saying officials were not satisfied that protocols could be satisfactorily enforced, among other things.

Previously, the Ministry of Finance had given the Progressive Liberal Party approval to important equipment related to the carnival. Governing parties have traditionally partnered with operators to host the event using it as a party-fundraiser.

Yesterday, Mr Watson said: “The Carnival organiser submitted a fresh application, supported by an additional 35 pages of information, which sought to address the concerns raised by the experts. The panel considered their submission closely, but decided that the transmission risks associated with the Carnival remained too high and the protocols presented would not sufficiently mitigate against the spread of COVID, especially given the new variant.

“We are currently preparing for schools to re-open for face-to-face teaching in the New Year. We did not want the Carnival to add to risks of community transmission and threaten this important reopening. We were elected on the promise that we would consult, we would be transparent, and that, at all times, we would make competent, compassionate decisions to ensure that the interests of the Bahamian people always come first. We were also elected on the promise we would listen to the medical experts in making our decisions. This we have done.”