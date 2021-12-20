Covid Cases Continue To Ramp Up

By EARYEL BOWLEG

IT is possible that an uptick in COVID-19 cases is associated with the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and travel, according to local infectious disease expert Dr Nikkiah Forbes.

On December 16, the Ministry of Health confirmed 39 new cases of the virus; 37 were confirmed on December 17 and 41 new cases were confirmed on December 18, bringing the nation’s total to 23,112.

Just a few days earlier, cases were in the lower double digits. On December 15 only 24 new cases were recorded while 21 were recorded the day prior. The ministry’s December 12 dashboard saw only 19 newly confirmed cases while only 15 were recorded on December 10.

Asked if this increase is indication of another surge, Dr Forbes, director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme, replied: “It’s difficult to say that right now. So what we know is that there has been an increase in the number of cases we’ve been monitoring in the last week or so and there could be things accounting for it.

“Thanksgiving and holiday travel at the end of November two or three weeks ago.”

She also said: “We have to be very mindful of it because we’re going into the holiday period and in the holiday season people do tend to gather and there are parties and other social events and so we have to be mindful of what’s happening with these cases especially in light of the fact (that) Omicron has been identified in many places.”

Asked if it is likely the rise in cases has from the Thanksgiving weekend, Dr Forbes responded: “It is possible. So there could be an uptick of cases associated with that holiday weekend and travel.”

She reminded the public that there are things people can do to mitigate risks, such as getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, and keeping a distance of six feet when around people who are not in your household.

“We’re not in another surge yet but some of the indicators that we may be getting into a surge is when you see a sustained increase in the number of cases overtime. . .So this has just really started to happen and so it could be an uptick related to something, like about I would say two to three weeks ago. About three weeks ago was the Black Friday/Thanksgiving weekend. It could be associated with that, but there’s something we all have to do. There’s something we can do to get these cases back under control and that is to follow public health precautions.”

Yesterday at a press conference, Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Michael Pintard spoke about the increase in cases. One issue he raised was people travelling into the country.

“I think we are past the indicators stage,” he said. “Our neighbours to the north, from where we get the vast majority of our tourists, they are overrun right now. The numbers are continuing to climb in the US in general, certainly the eastern seaboard, and those persons are coming to us every single day in incredible numbers. So when you ask about triggers, the fact that is happening in the US and there’s movement, Bahamians as well as tourists back and forth, should already have triggered the government to have adjusted its policy in terms of requirements for people coming back into the country.

“The second thing is that since our numbers are creeping up, the government should be more strident in terms of running a vaccination programme. They would’ve studied what we did and they were critical of it and I think they would’ve found among our colleagues some of us have ideas of our own how it should’ve been done months ago. We are here willing to work with the government in order for the government to step up its campaign.”

He recalled a question asked in the House of Assembly recently, regarding whether all government ministers are vaccinated.

“I believe people have a right to choose if they want to be vaccinated or not be vaccinated, but if you are chief spokesperson for the government, which is the Cabinet, at a minimum you should be able to say to the public whether or not we are vaccinated. Are all of us vaccinated…because if they are not vaccinated chances are the level of intensity and the amount of resources they are prepared to allocate chances are going will be less than what it is for us to fight this battle,” Mr Pintard argued.

“I’ll give you an example, COVID ambassadors have been removed from the airports. In Grand Bahama certainly, persons are out in the elements for the most part. Every time you land and you speak with them, they tell you we’re in a very rough position. What is the reason why we’ve stopped checking? Now there may be a sensible and rational reason that I don’t quite understand, but I’d like to hear the explanation. So what I’m saying is those measures that we thought could be even a secondary check on whether somebody has evaded authorities at the point where they’re boarding a flight. You have a secondary way of checking. Why eliminate it? Why remove it? So we’re very much concerned.”

He said the government should step up its approach to the situation.

“I don’t get the sense and from what I observe the population doesn’t get the sense that we are, you know, in the midst of a crisis. People are dying on a regular basis and the government has to, I think, step up what they’re doing,” he said.

He added: “…We would love to be a part of the briefings with the medical professionals so we can get the information consistently in real time.”