Focol Holdings Announces New Promotions To Its Executive Ranks

FOCOL Holdings Limited has announced three top level promotions in its executive establishment.

Effective January 1 Anthony Robinson becomes FOCOL Holdings Limited’s Deputy Chairman. Dexter Adderley has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer and Clinton Rolle becomes Managing Director and General Manager of Sun Oil Limited.

Sir Franklyn Wilson, who was one of a group of businessmen who acquired the energy company in 1982 and FOCOL Chairman since 2014, made the announcement during a meeting with Prime Minister Philip Davis to appraise him of the company’s leadership and succession plan.

Said Sir Franklyn: “Under the theme ‘Continuity and Change’ and with all other members of the leadership team affirming support, these latest executive movements are the outcome of years of proper succession planning. On this occasion, I recall the sage words of the late Sir Albert Miller, President and Chairman, 1982 - 2014 who emphasized the primacy of choosing the right people to lead signal undertakings. Sir Albert often said, ‘When well-intentioned people come together, they can achieve great things,’ This sterling character and commitment to company and nation-building has been manifested by all three men.

“With faith in Bahamian enterprise, Anthony Robinson and Dexter Adderley, each at an important stage in his career, left multinational corporations to work to build our local entity. A member of the Board of Directors since 1991 and serving as President since 2011, Anthony has given a collective 30 years of leadership in his various roles in FOCOL. The deputy chairmanship will afford Mr. Robinson the means to continue to apply his passionate commitment to FOCOL and to its sustainable growth and success. By temperament, professional training, and relevant experience, including over a decade each at FOCOL, Dexter Adderley and Clinton Rolle, the new CEO and the new Managing Director, respectively, have assiduously prepared for their new roles.