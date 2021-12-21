Atlantis 6,000 Back At Work: Staff Return To Full Hours As Surge In Bookings Arrives

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

ATLANTIS Paradise Island has 6,000 staff members back to work for the holidays as the resort is reporting full occupancy well into the New Year.

Audrey Oswell, president of Atlantis, told Tribune Business yesterday the resort will be booked to capacity straight into early next year as the resort’s promotional events are having a lot to do with this.

Ms Oswell said: “We are all set for the holidays and business is doing very well. We’re happy to report that we’re on full occupancy and we have been for about two weeks now, and looking forward to Christmas and New Year’s we will be full straight through to the beginning of next year.”

The full rebound is on as Atlantis is building off the momentum of the Thanksgiving Day holiday basketball tournament, Battle for Atlantis, which brought in over 7,000 guests to the resort.

Ms Oswell added: “Party like a Royal is about sold out on New Year’s Eve and Doja Cat is almost sold out also. We have a lot of repeat visitors that typically spend the holiday period with us here in paradise, but we also have a lot of people that are coming in especially for Doja Cat.”

Atlantis is doing better in many instances than it was in 2019, despite the Beach Tower being closed for “redevelopment.” But comparing “apples to apples, each tower that is open we are above 2019 levels,” she said.

“We are approaching 6,000 team members and we are pleased to report that everybody is back to full hours, unless they are part-time team members, everybody is back to full hours, and over the holiday period, because we are so busy, many of them will be working overtime.”

She added, however: “Due to the Omicron variant we had some cancellations, but for the most part people are still booking as quickly as we get cancellations. So, we’re ending with a net positive, which is good news.”

The other good news is that over 60 percent of Atlantis’s workforce is fully vaccinated and Ms Oswell said that she is just happy to be turning into 2022 on such a positive note. “We are thrilled that business is back to 2019 levels and in many instances and in many weeks, surpassing 2019 levels.”