Davis To Address Covid Concerns

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis will give a “national update” on Thursday on the government’s response to the fight against COVID-19.
According to Latrae Rahming, the director of communication at the Office of the Prime Minister, Mr Davis was briefed on the situation by the COVID-19 Task Force yesterday morning - and will give the Thursday update to the nation at 11am.
The move comes as the omicron variant continues to spark outbreaks around the world and the country experiences an increase in cases.
Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis had earlier urged his successor to address the nation.
Dr Minnis declined to say if the country should begin thinking about entering another phase of restrictions.
“The government should be in discussions with the healthcare providers and the healthcare providers will guide them as to the way forward, but they must address the nation as to what we are seeing now,” he said.
“What we are seeing is that as the number of COVID cases increase, the number of breakthroughs likewise increase. Those individuals who were vaccinated, you find that in spite of the individuals being protected with the vaccine, as the number of cases increase, the vaccine breakthrough likewise increases and that is very significant. I think it’s time that the Prime Minister addresses the nation as to what our position is now, the severity and seriousness of it and the impact it can have on the economy.”
The Omicron variant has been confirmed in at least 70 countries. While scientists await more information about the variant, early research suggests it is more contagious than earlier strains of the virus.
Recently, Pan American Health Organization officials said there was no evidence the variant was in The Bahamas yet.
However, some observers think it is only a matter of time before Omicron is detected here.
Dr Minnis said: “I’m very concerned and disturbed that the COVID numbers are increasing and it appears as if we are now entering our fourth wave and the government has said nothing, the Prime Minister has not addressed the nation as to the severity of this and the way forward.
“Not only the numbers (are) increasing but the positivity rate is increasing and once the positive rate continues to increase, then it means we would be entering a phase of communal spread and it is essential that this matter be addressed as urgently as possible. The government must inform us as to what mechanisms they put in place to protect the Family Islands.”
COVID-19 infections have been steadily increasing in recent days. Earlier this month, daily infections were being recorded in the low double digits. However on December 16, the Ministry of Health confirmed 39 new cases of the virus; 37 were confirmed on December 17 and 41 new cases were confirmed on December 18.
On Sunday, local infectious disease expert Dr Nikkiah Forbes said it is possible that an uptick in COVID-19 cases is associated with the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and travel.
“We’re not in another surge yet but some of the indicators that we may be getting into a surge is when you see a sustained increase in the number of cases overtime. So this has just really started to happen and so it could be an uptick related to something, like about, I would say two to three weeks ago,” Dr Forbes said.
“About three weeks ago was the Black Friday/Thanksgiving weekend. It could be associated with that, but there’s something we all have to do. There’s something we can do to get these cases back under control and that is to follow public health precautions.”
Comments
JokeyJack 20 hours, 10 minutes ago
Maybe instead of just being in discussions with health care providers maybe we should elect a doctor as PM, eh Minnis? How did that work out last time?
The virus will not be a problem if we allowed medicine to be prescribed for it.
ted4bz 20 hours, 7 minutes ago
What vehicle is omicron using to ride its way across the globe this time? According to the numbers, more than half the global population are vaccinated and only the vaccinated (or those presenting negative test in some places) are allowed to board flights or vessels, and yet the outcome is the same as 2020. Even tho there a far less travelers moving about than in 2019 and 2020 how is it that this COVID-19 thing is spreading itself faster than previous times when no one was vaccinated at all? Trying to help this make sense is hard.
Entrepreneur 13 hours, 36 minutes ago
This is a good question..., although vaccines don't stop transmission. Makes you wonder doesn't it...
bahamianson 19 hours, 40 minutes ago
He needs to address the Carnival concern. Atlantis bookings is 6000 people.
carltonr61 19 hours, 33 minutes ago
Even The USA Court Systems are confused by vaccines that only lasts five months then you become unvaccinated once again forever and are questioning forced vaccine mandate/requirement. There has been no flu regular pneumonia, or common colds in The Bahamas for three years now. Omicron, according to cautionary WHO/PAHO says it is mild. 4C, mins with sand though, baits hysteria, again, against 15,000 younger global scientists by uttering prophecies that Omicron could could could could could could be something else. No supporting data being the all omnipotent selected bigpharma global spook science entity.
ohdrap4 19 hours, 18 minutes ago
I had a reporter from DWNEWS on you tube ask an American doctor.
Does the FIRST omicron death in Texas show that omicron is as deadly as DELTA ?
One death!!!! One death makes omicorn as deadly as DELTA.
My brother in another country had to take he vaccine to keep his job. He chose sinovac because it was an adenovirus chinese vaccine and he did not want to take MRNA.
Now he has been told he has to boost with PFIZER. It cannot be right to require the whole world population to take one brand of vaccine.
LastManStanding 18 hours, 58 minutes ago
What you mentioned about the sinovac shots seems to be pretty common. Apparently a lot of Latin/South American countries have received them, and it was causing difficulties for students who had arranged to study in the US as they were not recognized there. I have heard similar stories with the Russian made one in Europe as well.
Entrepreneur 13 hours, 31 minutes ago
Excellent point. I know a little bit about all of these vaccines and Sino Vac certainly has reason to probably be much safer vis a vis side effects being an inactivated vaccine...
carltonr61 19 hours, 23 minutes ago
CDC lowered Bahamas to level 2 almost as safe. data speculation from Omicron shows that we could expect a mild seasonal common cold season even if fully vaccinated. Avoid loud shouting spit small groups, sanitize, wear masks in public, Give Thanks To God, celebrate Christmas, pray and be jolly.
quavaduff 18 hours, 12 minutes ago
" Avoid loud shouting spit small groups" ..good luck with that in the Bahamas. Keep playing with science. Facts are facts and science is always facts but you all keep listening to your cuz who got his/her info off the internet or better yet, facebook.
ohdrap4 17 hours, 35 minutes ago
Science is not dogma. It can be proven. And changed! Unlike religion.
People like Fauci, Biden, Walenski have all lied, even denying their own CDC and FDA websites. Are they really different from Facebook?
Where did you get your science from?
You too just read the newspaper and listen to the local liars with MDS.
TalRussell 16 hours ago
Has Big Fella Clinty, now met de same fate as that other premiership's press secretary Anthony Newbold, or as de Chinese puts it, 'Em's been reassigned and everything else like this and that.
Just can't make this stuff up that there will be no Christmas Karnival, nor Christmas message by de UK Colony's premiership but goin' get "Doja Cat".― Yes?
tribanon 15 hours, 6 minutes ago
Don't let all of this scaremongering about Omicron ruin your Christmas spirit and joyful time spent with loved family members and dear friends. That's precisely what the anti-Christian Communist Chinese Party led by the very sinister and evil Xi Jinping is hoping Omicron will do to all good Christians throughout the world.
