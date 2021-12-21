Davis To Address Covid Concerns

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis will give a “national update” on Thursday on the government’s response to the fight against COVID-19.

According to Latrae Rahming, the director of communication at the Office of the Prime Minister, Mr Davis was briefed on the situation by the COVID-19 Task Force yesterday morning - and will give the Thursday update to the nation at 11am.

The move comes as the omicron variant continues to spark outbreaks around the world and the country experiences an increase in cases.

Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis had earlier urged his successor to address the nation.

Dr Minnis declined to say if the country should begin thinking about entering another phase of restrictions.

“The government should be in discussions with the healthcare providers and the healthcare providers will guide them as to the way forward, but they must address the nation as to what we are seeing now,” he said.

“What we are seeing is that as the number of COVID cases increase, the number of breakthroughs likewise increase. Those individuals who were vaccinated, you find that in spite of the individuals being protected with the vaccine, as the number of cases increase, the vaccine breakthrough likewise increases and that is very significant. I think it’s time that the Prime Minister addresses the nation as to what our position is now, the severity and seriousness of it and the impact it can have on the economy.”

The Omicron variant has been confirmed in at least 70 countries. While scientists await more information about the variant, early research suggests it is more contagious than earlier strains of the virus.

Recently, Pan American Health Organization officials said there was no evidence the variant was in The Bahamas yet.

However, some observers think it is only a matter of time before Omicron is detected here.

Dr Minnis said: “I’m very concerned and disturbed that the COVID numbers are increasing and it appears as if we are now entering our fourth wave and the government has said nothing, the Prime Minister has not addressed the nation as to the severity of this and the way forward.

“Not only the numbers (are) increasing but the positivity rate is increasing and once the positive rate continues to increase, then it means we would be entering a phase of communal spread and it is essential that this matter be addressed as urgently as possible. The government must inform us as to what mechanisms they put in place to protect the Family Islands.”

COVID-19 infections have been steadily increasing in recent days. Earlier this month, daily infections were being recorded in the low double digits. However on December 16, the Ministry of Health confirmed 39 new cases of the virus; 37 were confirmed on December 17 and 41 new cases were confirmed on December 18.

On Sunday, local infectious disease expert Dr Nikkiah Forbes said it is possible that an uptick in COVID-19 cases is associated with the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and travel.

“We’re not in another surge yet but some of the indicators that we may be getting into a surge is when you see a sustained increase in the number of cases overtime. So this has just really started to happen and so it could be an uptick related to something, like about, I would say two to three weeks ago,” Dr Forbes said.

“About three weeks ago was the Black Friday/Thanksgiving weekend. It could be associated with that, but there’s something we all have to do. There’s something we can do to get these cases back under control and that is to follow public health precautions.”