Great Commission Ministries To Hold Giveaway For Needy On Boxing Day

ON Boxing Day, Bishop Walter Hanchell and Great Commission Ministries on Wulff Road will host a free food give-away for the needy.

The event is sponsored by People’s Assembly and will be funded by Rajay and the Mobile Scent Family.

The public is invited to bring a financial donation at the Boxing Day event in support of the work of Great Commission Ministries, which is planning to construct a homeless shelter set for completion in December 2022.

Bishop Hanchell will be at the organisation on Boxing Day to extend his gratitude to supporters and well-wishes who stood with him throughout his recent life-threatening illness.

He was diagnosed with both stomach and kidney cancer in March and endured a nine-hour double surgery along with chemotherapy in order to save his life. The procedures and recovery have been quite challenging and Bishop Hanchell, by the grace of God and a great medical team has overcome what many thought was a death sentence.

He believes the prayers of the nation have also played a key role in his treatment and healing as he recuperates.

Bishop Hanchell is a long-time advocate for the poor and is the founder and president of Great Commission Ministries, a global mission organisation that has focused on feeding and sheltering poor, homeless and needy since 1987. He also serves as the general overseer of People’s Assembly Fellowship of Churches, which has branches in South-East Asia, Africa and the Caribbean.

“Doctors have given Bishop Hanchell a period of one year to recover from the gruelling surgeries,” a press release noted. “His strong unwavering faith in God has been an inspiration to persons from around the world afflicted with cancer and other serious illnesses. The bishop has expressed his (gratitude) for the massive support and prayers he received from the Bahamian people and local pastors. He is very thankful for the overwhelming expressions of love and concern for his healing and well-being and invites his friends and supporters to stop in at Great Commission Ministries next Monday for this special event. He would like to personally thank those who stood by him during the most difficult time of his life.”

Great Commission Ministries will soon begin construction of a $3 million state-of-the-art facility called Hope City, which will accommodate 100 homeless persons and families that fall into hard times.

Bishop Hanchell said, “The board of directors of Great Commission Ministries is excited about our Hope City project, which is very much needed to take the growing number of homeless victims off the streets, in particular homeless mothers living in abandoned buildings and in vehicles with their children. We will also continue to provide a warm bed for persons evicted from their homes and apartments.

“Homelessness is on the rise and it is our desire to reduce the number of persons affected, especially those who are unemployed and suffering for reasons beyond their control. The pandemic has made life very difficult for many persons and some Bahamians have not yet recovered from the devastation of killer hurricane Dorian.

“We seek the support of the government, corporate Bahamas, churches, foundations, civic organizations and individuals, in order to make this dream a reality. “We urge the public to support our feeding and sheltering programmes which have benefited thousands of Bahamians and many refugees over the past 34 years. We also encourage organisations and individuals to pledge finances or materials towards the construction of Hope City Homeless Shelter, which is scheduled to be completed and opened by December 2022.”