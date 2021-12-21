Groceries And Toys Distributed To Those In Need

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

DUDLEY Seide, the founder of Reach Out Ministries, distributed some 700 grocery packages and Christmas toys to needy residents in Grand Bahama over the weekend.

The drive-thru event was held on Saturday at the Reach Out Community Centre on Banyon Lane, Freeport.

Mr Seide said the response was overwhelming. They assisted inner-city families and people who are still struggling in Grand Bahama.

This year’s Christmas toy and grocery giveaway was held in partnership with Vickie Martel, founder of Santa’s Helpers, who has been spearheading the toy initiative for many years on Grand Bahama.

However, due to her age and health issues, Ms Martel is no longer able to do so, and the Reach Out organisation has jumped in again this year to assist her with the toy distribution.

Mr Seide said many people are still unemployed and unable to feed their families here in Grand Bahama.

“We would normally give out toys during this time, but what we decided to do this year is to also assist families that don’t have anything to eat.

“We handed out about 700 grocery packages, consisting of chicken, mackerel, corn beef, grits, corn flakes, and Ritz crackers,” he said.

“Because of the COVID, a lot of people are not working, and things are so bad in GB,” Mr Seide said.

“The first car was parked outside the centre at around 9pm on Friday; if someone can sacrifice that long on the line for groceries that tells you a lot of people are hurting,” he said.

In addition to the many needy families that came out, Mr Seide said that even employed people who are struggling to make ends meet came out for assistance.

“Some of them have a job but can’t put food on the table, while others have to pay their mortgage, and we just wanted to take the stress off some of those families as well.”

According to Mr Seide, things are not as good in Grand Bahama as some people would like to think.

“They think everything is okay in GB, but it is not. So, that is why we did the grocery giveaway, and we are pleased it went extremely well. We thank everyone who helped and the sponsors that believe in what we are doing in the community.”

Mr Seide said that Reach Out Community Centre relies on donations and contributions from corporate Grand Bahama.

“I don’t think the wider community understands the magnitude of what we give year-round. For the past two years, we have given about 30,000 grocery packages to the wider community. So, we continue to ask corporate Grand Bahama, those in Nassau, and anywhere for their assistance.

“The work that we do, a lot of families depend on us. If I don’t have any stock in our pantry, we cannot do the work we are doing.

“I continue to give because I still remember growing up with no food to eat, and so that is why I am so passionate about helping people to put food on their table,” he said.

Anyone interested in donating or assisting Reach Out can call 441-1229 or email Mr Seide at dudley. seide@gmail.com.