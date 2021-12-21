The Problems Facing Freeport

EDITOR, The Tribune.

International Bazaar – Freeport – aren't two unions on the property?

The recent press conference by the Chair of the PLP was pure politics against GBPA implying to the ignorant that GBPA were the primary owners when unions own the property.

The locating of the Bazaar was bad planning for starters as was the locating of the Princess Casino Hotel and the hotel around which they redesigned the roundabout and blocked the Bazaar.

We forget GBPA was designed to be the Industrial base not a tourism centre if it was to be the latter we should have seen hotels and resorts all along the southern beach area like a Miami Beach.

Freeport is a basket case of bad planning– take the name? Hardly conducive for a tropical vacation destination. MOT change it, cut Freeport off at the boundary of the industrial area and create what.....’sexyify it' ...Lucaya or a more tourism related name surely that won’t take years to decide?

Today Freeport’s future is totally in the hands of the future of Our Lucaya — whether RCL and Freeport Harbour can conclude their deal on landslide of the cruise port and the proposed Carnival Port [interesting that doesn't seem to be as far along the process of approvals as the Minnis Government was stating...advertisement in The Tribune requesting Planners to put forward their names.....this is years away!

The Airport is all connected to the above....no flights — no people — no passenger service fees no business....simple as that. By the way demolishing the terminal will not do anything except waste hundreds of millions.....lag the sides of the terminal with recast concrete slabs ground to ceiling...add hurricane proof doors and windows you ready to go....

Don't look good for Freeport if RCL can't get their deal with Freeport Harbour and a rush put on Carnival's port.

P SIMMONDS

Nassau,

December 11, 2021.