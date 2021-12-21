Senor Frogs ‘Seeing A Lot Of Business’ Since Reopen

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

A popular downtown eatery has brought back only 40 percent of its staff since reopening from its COVID-19 imposed closure in March, 2020.

Shanika Russell, day manager at Senor Frogs, told Tribune Business the restaurant reopened for business officially two weeks ago and has steadily rebuilt its local clientele as cruise ship passengers start pouring in to supplement that.

She said: “We’re seeing a lot of business. It seemed as if we were never closed because a lot of returning customers are coming back and we’ve had very, very busy days.

“Of course, it took some time for us to reopen because we had to make sure that everything was set in place, according to the government of The Bahamas. So we wanted to make sure that everything was clear concerning the interest of our guests, the interest of our staff that we are complying according to the government rules of the country. So, there was a lot of preparation and of stuff to ensure that we were ready for the reopening.”

Senor Frogs is on “minimum staff” right now as only 40 staff members are back to working “day- to- day” out of a full staff complement of 100 they had before they closed operations in March, 2020.

Ms Russell added: “Our operating hours are normal, we are operating like we were before the closure and the crowds are coming back slowly, but surely. We have a lot of returning customers as people are excited, because even during our closure there were a lot of our return guests emailing me and sending me messages on Facebook telling me that they want to come back... So, here we are back and we are seeing very, very busy days and I am forever grateful for that.”

Customers to Senor Frogs are obeying the safety protocols and there has not been an incident with a local or a foreigner having a problem with sanitising or wearing a mask if they are required to.

“We haven’t had a problem, we have signs up everywhere and everything is clearly visible. So, we do not have any issues with people sanitising. It is clear as they come to the door, they are greeted and they know they have to sanitise,” said Ms Russell.

Even on the busier weekends where the turnout is “stronger” with locals mixed in with the cruise passengers, things run smoothly.

“Senor Frogs is a globally recognized brand and so building back the business with our locals is very important for us,” she added.