Suspect Shot By Police Is Dead

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who was shot by police on Saturday has died in hospital.

Police initially reported on Saturday that officers were called to an apartment complex on Bowe Avenue, Montel Heights shortly after 10am, for a man who was said to be in possession of a gun.

“On the arrival of the first responding officer, the suspect was identified,” police said.

“As the officer approached the suspect, who was standing in the front room area of an apartment unit, he noticed a gun in (the) suspect’s waist. The suspect on seeing the officer reached for the weapon.

“As a result, the officer, being in fear for his life, produced his service weapon and discharged it at the suspect, who was struck several times about the body. A pistol was recovered from (the) suspect,” police said.

The man was taken to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services. Police initially said he was listed in critical condition.

However, yesterday police press liaison officer Assistant Superintendent (ASP) Audley Peters confirmed to The Tribune that the victim died at 7pm on Saturday.

A family member confirmed the deceased was Nelson Vincent.

When The Tribune visited the Montel Heights area yesterday, a resident recalled hearing the gunshots, but did not initially know who had been hurt.

“I only heard multiple shots ring out. Me and another guy was standing out up here. I was dealing with a customer when it happened and when the shots ring out a few minutes later I saw like a lot of people running to where the shots came from to see what happened and the minute after that, police cars came speeding through.

“I got to find out later on that day that it was him that was shot,” he said.

He said the deceased had been living in the area for a few months.

“All of my encounters with him, it’s always him just passing, heading to work. He don’t have much to say, but he always stop and hail. Show his respect or (say) good morning, good evening as he passing,” the resident said.

“But I don’t know too much about him because, like I say, he ain’t been living around here that long, but far as I know he seems to be a humble guy. He don’t hang out and keep company with nobody for as far I know or what I see of him. It’s just a sad situation.”