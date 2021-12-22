Darville Hints At Changes Over Large Gatherings

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THERE could be changes to COVID-19 protocols for large gatherings along with an adjustment at our borders for travellers, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said yesterday.

The latter is in direct response to the more transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which is now spreading throughout the United States.

Regarding large gatherings, the minister expressed “great” concern that in many instances ministry-approved events do not adhere to the measures set out by officials.

He spoke after several large events were held over the weekend.

Among them was a Junkanoo rush out and an event at Botanical Gardens—a photograph of hundreds of people crammed together at that event circulated on social media this week.

Dr Darville said: “For us, large gatherings, there is always a potential for community spread at super spreader events.

“For us at the Ministry of Health we are trying our best. It’s a very difficult thing to juggle the economy while at the same time set protocols.

“But one of the things that we’ve been noticing is that when we do approve an event and we give the necessary protocols sometimes when we look at the event many of the protocols are not adhered to and that is of great concern.

“We will be discussing some of those concerns today in Cabinet and possibly that may lead to some adjustments on how we move forward with large gatherings.”

And despite fears of an impending fourth wave of the virus, Dr Darville said the government had no intention of closing the country’s borders, insisting there had to be balance to the economy and health and safety.

His comments came as the United States’ Centres for Disease Control and Prevention lowered The Bahamas’ COVID-19 Travel Risk Advisory Rating from level three to level two.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness announced the reclassification on Monday night.

The minister said he was unsure how long the country would maintain the rating given that the Omicron variant has accounted for the lion’s share of new cases in the US.

“We are concerned because the Omicron virus is roaming wild in many countries where our tourists come from. When we look at the state of Florida, we see the cases are going up there.

“We’re concerned and we are now in deep discussions to adjust some of our protocols to ensure that we’re able to deal with issues at our borders while at the same time prevent community spread in the country.”

Meanwhile, the new lowered rating sparked caution from Tourism, Investments and Aviation Minister Chester Cooper who said Bahamians should not be “lulled” to let their guards down.

“This is good news,” he said of the CDC’s decision.

“The reality of where we are at the moment is we are able to attract even stronger numbers as a result of this change. Corporate groups (and) large events want to know that they are coming to a jurisdiction that is relatively safe and this is an indication to the world that we’re open for business and we have good protocols.

“Now with the new variant coming we ought not to be lulled to sleep by this improvement in our grading by the CDC.

“We should stay vigilant. We should follow protocols. We should avoid large parties and large gatherings because now that we have level two that doesn’t mean that we are completely out of the woods and that can change. So, the reality of where we are now at this point in time is that it’s good for business. There is a lot of pent-up demand and our numbers are exceeding what they were, pre-pandemic levels.”

For his part, Dr Darville said the downgrade was the result of a lot of strategic planning.

“First of all, to go from level three to level two requires a lot of strategic planning and work. At the Ministry of Health along with the Ministry of Tourism we believe we did our part and we are pleased that we are now at level two.”