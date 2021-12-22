Darville Relaxed Despite Covid Outbreak On Ship

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

HEALTH and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville says he’s pleased with the COVID-19 protocols put in place by the cruise line industry, while confirming a ship that docked at Coco Cay in The Bahamas suffered a virus outbreak among passengers on board.

According to reports, at least 48 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas.

The itinerary was a seven-night trip that left from Miami on December 11 and visited St Maarten; St Thomas in the US Virgin Islands; and Coco Cay, the cruise line’s private island in The Bahamas.

Dr Darville said by the time the ship arrived at Coco Cay there were 23 people in isolation.

The incident comes as officials are in the process of reviewing protocols to see where changes can be made, according to Tourism, Investments and Aviation Minister Chester Cooper.

“We know that that same vessel stopped in Coco Cay,” Dr Darville told reporters yesterday. “When it arrived in Coco Cay there was a report that there was 23 people on board who were in isolation.

“I can say this much: in the early stages of me being minister we had the opportunity to visit just about every cruise ship. We went on all the cays and I am very pleased that the cruise ship industry has a very robust protocol in managing COVID cases.

“They have multiple negative pressure rooms on board their vessels. They have really strong contact surveillance techniques and they have the physicians on board and so we are quite pleased based on the regulations in place with the cruise ships. “We believe that they are capable to handle their cases.

“And if we do have a case that may decompensate what is on board, we do have a programme here in The Bahamas where that individual would be airlifted to a tertiary facility abroad.”

Asked about the situation yesterday, Mr Cooper said the country has “excellent protocols”.

He said in conversations with the cruise line, there was assurance that their measures are “exceeding” industry standards.

“The ship did come to Coco Cay,” Mr Cooper said. “There were incidents. There is no report of new cases as far as I know on Coco Cay itself but suffice to say it’s the nature of the business.

“We hope that we can contain the COVID crisis because what we do not want to see is a shutdown of the cruise industry as we’ve seen several months ago.

“If you look in the harbour we have five-six ships a day. This is a great time for tourism and it’s a little concerning but the Ministry of Health as you may already know we are revising our rules.

“We are making them better as we go along and we are going to ensure that we are competitive but we also protect the health and safety of the Bahamian people,” Mr Cooper said.

There were 6,091 passengers and crew on board the ship in question. According to international reports, 95 percent of them were fully vaccinated. Of the 48 who tested positive for the coronavirus, 98 percent were fully vaccinated.

Royal Caribbean said in a statement the passengers who tested positive either had no symptoms or displayed mild side effects.