EDITOR, The Tribune.

In my late teen age years I discovered the literary works of the late James Baldwin, a prolific African American writer and novelist. He wrote many books that became best sellers. One of his classics was: “Go tell it on the Mountain”. It described the path to emancipation by many black Americans back in the day. What he described therein was/is akin to conditions obtaining in The Bahamas today.

Despite decades of independence we still have a great disparity in income and wealth. The rich or those connected with them are getting richer while the poor are getting poorer. The physical segregation of the races in conclaves still exist. You will never ever see a genuine white Bahamian living in an inner city area and even though so newly arrived black Bahamians may live in a gated community the apparent ease of socialisation may not necessarily exist. Real estate ownership is out of the reach of the majority of the population. access to affordable health care is beyond the reach of the masses.

With the advent of the Philip “Brave” Davis administration it would seem that we Bahamians, regardless of colour may now have something to go to the mountain top and proclaim. A rational and workable response to the ongoing pandemic is being crafted even as you read this by the medical professionals under the leadership of the Hon Dr Michael Darville (PLP-Tall Pines). The long anticipated and promised National Health Care Initiative will become a reality under this government. Affordable health care for as many Bahamians as possible is critical to national productivity and wellness. Go tell it on the mountain.

The economy was shuttered down by Dr Minnis and his misguided crew for almost 18 long months. The Emergency Powers Act allowed Minnis to run roughshod over Bahamians under the guise of ‘saving lives’. In the midst of the deadliest pandemic ever, Minnis, a medical doctor, appoint a non medical individual to lead efforts to combat and defeat the virus. They both crowed about “herd immunity” as if that would have been a panacea for all that ails us. Wells was voted out of his constituency big time. Minnis barely clung to Killarney. Go tell it on the mountain.

We see the deepening of the Inner Bar in the recent announcement that several well deserving and qualified individuals have been appointed Queen’s Counsel. I think that it was somewhere in the area of ten persons. This speaks well for the growth and progress of our legal and judicial systems. I am especially proud of the fact that Lady Sharon Wilson, the vivacious and talented wife of Sir Franklyn Wilson, former Senate President, has been elevated to this important rank. Good friend and benefactor, Obie Ferguson is also to be congratulated as well as all of the other appointees. The numbers are unprecedented. Go tell it on the mountain.

The worldwide famous straw market closed for 18 months under Minnis’ watch has now reopened and vendors are back to work and earning some good money. They are again able to eke out a reasonable income and take care of themselves and families. The cruise ships are coming back and tourists are to be seen all over the downtown area. Traffic on Bay Street is backed up daily. Go tell it on the mountain.

Under the Minnis regime in class room tuition was suspended and students obliged to study and learn online where they would have had access to electricity and computers. Those who lacked both are still fending for themselves. The newly installed educational team of the Hon Glenys Hanna-Martin (PLP-Englerston), Minister of Education; Science & Technology, and the Hon Minister of State in that ministry, Zane Lightbourne (PLP-Yamacraw) have hit the ground running since September’s general elections. It is anticipated, barring any unforeseen glitches, that in person teaching will resume in January, 2022. What a relief that would be for all stakeholders. Go tell it on the mountain.

Vat will be reduced down to 10%. Some complain that certain goods that would have previously been exempted from attracting VAT will now attract the lowered 10% rate and negatively affect the ‘poor’. I beg to differ. It was always recommended by the New Zealand consultants that there should be No Exemptions and that VAT should have been pegged @ 15% from its inception. The Christie led administration established it at 7.5%. Minnis in opposition cussed Christie stink and accused the old PLP of seeking to get a grip on the economy by excessive taxation. The minute he got into office he and crew increased VAT to 12% with little consultation. Now Brave will reduce it to 10%. Go tell it on the mountain.

Under Minnis’ regime, parties; large gatherings; weddings; funerals and even church services were grossly restricted. Thousands of Bahamians were unable to send off their loved ones in traditional fashion. Church services were limited and the worship of God was curtailed under the Emergency Powers Act. Almost immediately upon coming to office Brave and his cabinet changed much of the above. It is, indeed, a New Day. Go tell it on the mountain.

Shifting the direction of governance of any nation cannot be an easy exercise, but one is able to feel and senses a new direction. I do not agree that motorist whose vehicles were exempted from being licensed during the life of the Emergency Powers Act should not be subjected to being ticketed at this time of the year. The economy is just beginning to show signs of life and people are going back to work or starting businesses. Additional funding is being sourced for SMBs and while the Canadian banks are reducing their physical footprint here in The Bahamas our own national bank, The Bank of The Bahamas is rapidly expanding.

I am firmly convinced that there is much that we can go and tell on the mountain as we prepare to exit this momentous and game changing year of 2021. Next year, 2022, if The Lord Jesus Christ continues to tarry, will he a banner year for the entire nation. In short order we will strike a viable deal for the divestment of Our Lucaya and the redevelopment of the port in Freeport and the one here in New Providence. Good and affordable government subdivisions and homes will come on stream. Rationalisation will be brought to the National Insurance Board and manna may even fall from Heaven. Go tell it on the mountain.

ORTLAND H BODIE, Jr

Nassau,

December 21, 2021.