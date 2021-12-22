Lawyer Group Donates To Hospital

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Grand Bahama Chapter of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) presented Christmas gifts to the Lula Knowles Paediatrics Ward at the Rand Memorial Hospital last Friday.

Jethlyn Burrows, president of FIDA, Grand Bahama Chapter, said the organisation wants to bring smiles to the faces of children ages 5-12 years who are in hospital during Christmas time.

“For children especially, being in hospital at Christmas time can be extremely stressful and upsetting,” she said. We don’t want them to miss out on the festivities because they are in hospital, so we try to do as much as possible to create a nice, festive environment for them. It is a joy to see them smile when they are receiving gifts”.

Hospital administrator Sharon A Williams thanked the FIDA Grand Bahama Chapter for “supporting the Rand, especially during the COVID- 19 pandemic, and for not forgetting the precious children who are in our Paediatrics Ward during the yuletide season.”

FIDA is an international non-governmental organisation in consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations, and works to establish friendly international relations on a basis of mutual respect and equality and to promote the welfare of women and children.