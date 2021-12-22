Living Waters Aims To Build Community Centre

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

LIVING Waters Kingdom Ministries is building a youth and community centre with a target completion date of 2023.

Raymond Wells, senior pastor of Living Waters Kingdom Ministries, estimated it will cost $1.8 million to build the centre.

He said the Fox Foundation is a major partner, but added that other partners are needed as well.

“They are partnering with us as we build this youth and community centre right in the Oakes Field area at the church. So they have been partnering with us to build this youth and community centre to help with the young people in our community. You know our young people need help, so we’re building this facility and the Fox Foundation is partnering with us to help us with this initiative,” he told The Tribune.

“The foundation is up out of the ground and we’re getting ready to pour the floor and next year, God’s willing, start bringing it up out of the ground. (We are) building a three-story complex with an indoor basketball court. You’re gonna have a banquet hall in there. You’re gonna have a gym where persons can come and workout. You’re gonna have a deli.”

Mr Wells explained the importance of the youth centre.

He added: “The youth centre is really needed not only in our community but in other communities as well where the young people can go and be in a safe environment.

“Where they can be in a clean place where they can also be empowered and mentored and that’s what we’re looking to do. So we encourage all churches to partner with the government and see how they can begin to put initiative in their community to help with the young people.”

As for the expected completion date, he said hopefully the building will be finished by the middle or end of 2023.

“If the money comes in fast enough, we’ll finish it quicker,” Mr Wells said.