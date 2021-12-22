Murder Suspect Shot Dead By Police

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 28-year-old wanted murder suspect was shot and killed yesterday morning by police in Grand Bahama, ending a two-week island-wide manhunt.

Police said the suspect pointed a gun at officers.

The deceased is believed to be Drexton Dominique Belony, who was wanted for the shooting death of a 17-year-old male resident of Pinder’s Point on December 3.

Belony was also being sought for another shooting incident on Monday evening in Freeport, several hours before he was discovered and shot dead by officers in the Hunters area.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle confirmed the Police Control Room received a report about a police-involved shooting in Hunters shortly after 7am.

He said officers were on inquiries in the settlement when they saw him emerge from a residence.

“Upon seeing the officers, the suspect produced a firearm and pointed it in the direction of the officers. As a result, the officers, being in fear for their lives, produced their service weapons and discharged several rounds in the suspect’s direction, fatally wounding him,” ASP Rolle said.

EMS was called to the scene and found no signs of life.

ASP Rolle said officers recovered a loaded 9mm pistol from the deceased. Officers have also arrested a man at the residence in Hunters.

Police have not officially identified the deceased as Belony. However, ASP Rolle said the dead suspect was wanted for murder and another matter involving a shooting in Freeport.

“The deceased was a suspect in last night’s (Monday’s) matter,” ASP Rolle said. “He, along with another man, was being sought when officers caught up with him in Hunters.”

ASP Rolle said that shortly after 11pm on Monday, December 20, police received a report of a shooting at a business on East Sunrise Highway, Freeport.

Officers went to the scene to investigate, he said.

According to initial reports, a man had left a business and entered his vehicle. As the man was about to leave, two dark men, armed with firearms, approached him and discharged their weapons, shooting the man multiple times about the body.

ASP Rolle said the male suspects fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

He said the victim was transported to Rand Memorial Hospital via private vehicle and is listed in serious but stable condition.

On December 4, police issued an all-point bulletin for Belony, following the murder of a teenage boy in Pinder’s Point.

Yesterday’s police-involved shooting comes after a man died on Saturday, hours after he was shot by police in New Providence.

Police said that officers were called to an apartment complex on Bowe Avenue, Montel Heights shortly after 10am on Saturday, for a man who was said to be in possession of a gun.

Police said the suspect “reached” for a weapon in his waistband as a responding officer approached him. The officer, fearing for his life, shot the suspect, police said.

Police also said a gun was recovered from the suspect.

The deceased in that matter has been identified as Nelson Vincent. He died in hospital.