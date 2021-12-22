Siblings Accused Of Stealing

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 28-year-old man accused of stealing over $9,000 from Commonwealth Bank last year was granted bail ahead of his trial yesterday.

Dexter Knowles appeared before Magistrate Kendra Kelly, charged with 11 counts of stealing and one count of money laundering for actions he allegedly committed between March and December of last year.

Police said that Knowles, along with others, stole $9,000 from Commonwealth Bank through use of its gift card, which was allegedly used to purchase several housing and clothing items from CBS, the Sports Centre, Shoe Village, etc.

His twin sister, Dexavier Knowles also appeared in court, charged with one count of stealing after officers said that she and her brother stole $651 from the local bank on November 9 to purchase an assortment of jewellery.

Knowles and her brother were also charged with money laundering after officers accused them of possessing certain items that represented the proceeds of crime.

At the start of yesterday’s hearing, the duo’s attorney sought to raise the case that the bank erred by allowing additional purchases to go through despite the gift card exceeding its available limit.

The attorney then went on to highlight the terms outlined in the bank’s contract, which, he said, stated that purchases which exceeded available balances will be declined.

He said his clients were not aware of the balance on the gift card and again sought to blame the bank for the situation.

In response, prosecutor Sgt Vernon Pyfrom told the court he was informed that Knowles had actually requested the bank to remove the limits on the card after claiming he was unable to make the purchases.

After hearing both arguments, Magistrate Kelly refused to listen to any further information, which she said could be potential evidence in the case.

After both defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges, Magistrate Kelly adjourned the matter to February 21, 2022 for trial.

Bail was granted to Dexter Knowles at $9,500 with one or two sureties while his sister was granted bail at $6,000.

The two were also ordered to report to the police station in their respective communities once a week before 6pm.

Cairvins Telford, 55, was also arraigned yesterday.

Telford is accused of stealing seven “Sea Best Shrimp” packages valued at $209.08 from Solomon’s food store on December 16. It is also alleged that he carried a knife while at the food store the same day.

During his hearing before Magistrate Kelly, Telford denied the charges and the matter was adjourned to February 2 for trial.