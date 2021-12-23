Editorial: The Rising Numbers Of Cases Don’T Lie

IN all the talk about COVID-19, there is one thing that is inescapable – the numbers.

And sad to say, those numbers are on the rise.

On Tuesday, another 79 new infections were reported, the highest number in a single day since October.

Across the US, cases are surging with the new omicron variant having swiftly become the dominant version of the virus, and it is likely that with significant numbers of arrivals from the US to our shores, both tourists and Bahamians returning for Christmas, that omicron is here too.

Look, too, at the photographs of people crowded together at events, many not wearing masks, and it’s easy to see we are tempting fate.

Former Health Minister Dr Duane Sands puts it bluntly, saying that we gamble with COVID-19 “at our peril”.

As he says, we may already be too slow in tightening measures – cases are already on the rise – but that doesn’t mean we can’t act now to try to slow that rise.

He said: “We are a bit behind the eight ball, but perhaps the saying is ‘it’s never too late’. It’s unfortunate that we did not stop some of the large gatherings from happening.

“The event over the weekend could only be described as a super spreader event and anecdotally there have been others. We all need to be disciplined.”

We need to look at how such events get the go-ahead during a pandemic. Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville has said that some events had approval but perhaps protocols they were told to follow were not implemented – well, for such events shouldn’t police or ministry staff be on site to check and shut them down if they are not doing as they were instructed?

The head of the Consultant Physicians Staff Association, Dr Sabriquet Pinder-Butler, has called for more enforcement of COVID protocols.

She said: “Unfortunately we know that despite us sometimes having rules and regulations, unless we have persons policing those things similarly with seat belts, etc, we just aren’t always able to police ourselves on our own.”

That is very telling, and very sad – but judging by some of the scenes we have seen, very true. There are those who are doing their very best to follow all the procedures to help us get past this pandemic – and there are those who are doing the very opposite.

Is it already too late to stop a fourth wave? The way the numbers are rising, we may already be in it.

What now?

This morning, Philip “Brave” Davis will address two things – the first 100 days of his administration, and what his government is going to do to tackle COVID-19.

Any administration coming into the situation of an ongoing pandemic would have had a difficult task – both in terms of the health crisis itself, and the economic fallout surrounding it.

Today we will see how much of Mr Davis’ talk of being able to handle the pandemic while on the campaign trail will turn into action.

There is still much to see from this new government in terms of what it promised – not least of all the pledge of free testing for COVID-19.

That came to a head when Atlantis workers faced the prospect of having to pay for their own tests to be allowed to come to work – and still has not been satisfactorily resolved.

Amid those scenes of large crowds gathering, there is also the possibility of changing regulations on large gatherings to stop the same happening again.

So the spotlight will be on Mr Davis when he gets up to speak. Doing nothing is not an option. So what will his government do?

This is no time to dither, no time to delay – it is a time to be decisive.

We have seen Mr Davis’ administration be decisive already this week with the ending of the Grand Lucayan deal – though without a replacement buyer lined up.

That same decisiveness needs to be seen again – though this time with a plan already in place.

Having been in office 100 days means Mr Davis has no reason not to have in place everything he promised on the campaign trail, and he should be able to lay out exactly what we can expect to see, and when we will see it.

The nation shall be watching with interest.